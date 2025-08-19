Caught on camera: Food influencers capture the moment an SUV smashes into restaurant mid-bite

Two food reviewers and influencers nearly tasted death when an SUV crashed into the restaurant where they were filming a joint video. The vehicle slammed into the outer wall of the Texas eatery right where Nina Santiago (NinaUnrated) and Patrick Blackwood were sitting.

The pair miraculously suffered only minor injuries, living to eat another day.

Caught on camera: the terrifying moment glass shattered mid-bite

On Aug 17, 2025, Santiago and Blackwood released the harrowing video on Instagram, which quickly went viral. In the clip, the two of them toast with their sliders just before glass shatters and metal bends inward. The pair flees their booth as restaurant staff looks on in horror.

Influencers were hit by a car while reviewing a burger inside a restaurant pic.twitter.com/O9xdJ9iLzw — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) August 18, 2025

In an extended video posted to YouTube the next day, you can see the two influencers grab at and try to shield each other from harm once they’re out of the booth. It then cuts to the two of them in an ambulance and then the hospital as they’re treated for lacerations from the glass.

According to TMZ, it’s unclear what led the driver to crash into the building. The outlet claims that she was headed to Cuvee Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas, but was not impaired.

Santiago and Blackwood are both popular Instagram users who, among other things, enjoy traveling around and trying their favorite local foods. They partnered up for a review of the Houston restaurant, but got more than they bargained for. Santiago, however, still described the salmon slider she bit into as “delicious.”

“This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger,” she wrote alongside a hospital photo. “Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal.”

The internet reacts: jokes and fear over Houston drivers

Footage like this was made to go viral on social media, and it sure did. Whether fans or not, millions have watched as a simple bite of food became a near-death experience.

One Redditor claimed to be one of the first responders on the scene at Cuvee Culinary Creations and offered more insights into how the accident happened. If they’re making it up, they don’t have the best imagination.

“A lady was trying to beat traffic and gunned it across the road, but instead of turning left into the flow she panicked and ran straight into the restaurant,” said u/162016201620. “She wasn’t confused or anything, just terrible vehicle handling.”

The story has a lot of Houston residents in particular griping about bad drivers.

“So, a complete and utter ding dong. HOW DO THESE PEOPLE GET DRIVER’S LICENSES?!” asked u/sadira246.

“It’s Houston. They’ll cite the two at the table for obstructing traffic,” joked u/foraday.

Others keyed into the close call with all that glass flying around.

“That big chunk of glass between his legs had me cringing,” wrote u/Redditbobin.

“I was locked onto that in the slomo like nononononNONONO lol,” said u/TechDingus. “The narrow margin by which these two avoided serious injury is terrifying.”

