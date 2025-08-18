A food reviewer says she was able to get close to $100 worth of goods from Eataly for less than $10. She’s not gatekeeping how she scored the great deal.

Eataly goods on Too Good To Go

In a video with over 82,000 views, TikToker @foodwithale holds up a large brown paper bag. She says one of her favorite things to do when she visits New York City is picking up one of Eataly’s “too good to go bags.” Eataly is an Italian restaurant and retailer that also hosts cooking classes.

She uses the app Too Good To Go, which allows restaurants to package up food that would otherwise go to waste and sell it at a major discount. Users can reserve a bag and pick it up at a specified time.

She says she spent exactly $8.70 on the bag that had a target value of $27. However, she suspects that the total of all the food in the bag would retail closer to $100.

She pulls several baked goods, which retail from $4 to $11 each. The bag also contains several bowls of pasta and steamed veggies.

The caption reads, “Not gatekeeping this because 100s of people already fight for these bags…. For good reason.” And she’s correct: utilizing Too Good To Go for Eataly’s prized bags is no easy job, and those who end up scoring them spend a lot of effort.

What did viewers think of the deal?

In the comments, viewers say the Eataly deal is one of the best they’ve seen on Too Good To Go.

“I paid $4.99 for two breakfast burritos on Too Good to Go and was thrilled, but THIS,” one writes.

“You hit the jackpot. I saw someone get soup 4 times,” another says.

“My too good bags are never this good smh ur lucky,” a third adds.

Others note that Too Good To Go bags typically contain items that will quickly expire. Many offer tricks to prevent the food from going to waste.

“The only downside of too good to go is that the food is gonna expire that very day. And it’s been on the shelves at the store for days, and is ready. So you’ve gotta have a big appetite to eat that much or have somebody to share it with right away,” a commenter points out.

“Freeze whatever you can’t eat right away!!” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to @foodwithale for further comment.

