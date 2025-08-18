“Whatever floats your boat”: Someone is turning their apartment into the Titanic one day at a time

A New York woman has spent the past year and a half turning her apartment into a full-blown shrine to the Titanic.

On April 15, 2024—Titanic’s anniversary—TikTok user @titanicapartment kicked things off with a video she called “Day One” of the transformation, starting with her “tiny” bathroom. In the 90-second clip, she paints the shelf and walls a deep ocean blue, with a miniature Titanic figurine perched on the shelf, as if it’s ready to set sail.

She also showed off two treasures straight out of the movie’s lore: a faux Heart of the Ocean necklace and a print of the infamous sketch of Rose, drawn in the film by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson.

As of Friday, one of her pinned videos has racked up over 234,100 views—proof that her Titanic obsession has plenty of passengers along for the ride.

Why is she doing this?

According to the creator behind @titanicapartment, the reason is simple: She’s bored. But boredom alone doesn’t explain the level of commitment on display. She’s all in and probably a lifelong fan of the film.

As of Friday, she was still posting steady progress updates. In one video, she laid down a blue carpet, then topped it with “weird sticky paper” meant to mimic the ocean’s surface.

“Sometimes it looks like water, but a lot of the time, it just looks cheap,” she admitted, polling her followers on whether she should keep it or return to plain carpet. “I do like the water effect,” she added, though the paper’s refusal to lie flat was a dealbreaker.

In another clip, she summed up her project as a “DIY-budget-friendly Titanic one night at a time,” noting that most of her decor came from Amazon, Etsy, or—her favorite—found for free on the side of the road.

Her apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, though it’s unclear whether she’s decking out the entire place or just certain rooms. By summer, though, she’d made serious headway, with plenty of viewers cheering her on.

And when asked in July if she actually lives there, she didn’t miss a beat.

“Oh, I’ve been living in here,” @titanicapartment replied. “And yes, it’s an art project.”

Viewers react

Fans of @titanicapartment’s Titanic-themed renovation expressed a mix of awe and disbelief at the sheer dedication on display. Some admitted to being fans of the movie themselves.

“I’m utterly enchanted by you,” one person wrote.

“Why? And when can I come visit?” another asked.

“I appreciate the dedication,” added a third.

“I’m a big fan of the Titanic, too,” a fourth viewer said.

Others questioned whether she was going overboard, and still wondered what sparked the decision to turn her apartment into a replica of the ship, showing scenes from before, during, and after its legendary sinking.

“People are doing anything and everything in their apartments,” one TikTok user quipped.

“I’m overstimulated,” added another.

“I have so many questions, I don’t know what to ask,” said a third.

“Whatever floats your boat,” joked a fourth.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @titanicapartment via TikTok comment.

