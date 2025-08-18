A neuroscientist shares a cool new tool that helps 92% of people fix their hiccups almost instantly, sparking discussion about the discovery.

Featured Video

Wait, is there a cure for hiccups now?

In a video with over 519,000 views, TikToker and neuroscientist Kareem Clark, PhD (@kareemclarkphd), says he was shocked to discover “we had cured hiccups as a society.”

He says he found out about the development when he was researching for a video on different ways to cure hiccups.

Advertisement

“The first Google result was the cure for hiccups,” he exclaims. “Why is this not bigger news?”

Hiccups are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm muscle, which force air to be sucked into the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. While hiccups usually resolve on their own, some people may experience longer episodes that can be painful and embarrassing.

He says he was “disappointed” because the gadget he found online wasn’t a “cool inhaler or high tech.” Instead, he shows a HiccAway straw.

Advertisement

“It’s a freaking straw you suck through and it resets your diaphragm supposedly,” he says. The HiccAway straw, which was featured on Shark Tank, creates pressure when a user sips water through it. It stimulates the vagus on the phrenic nerve, which controls the throat and diaphragm.

The HiccAway retails for $16.95 for a single straw.

At first, Clark says he was skeptical but was surprised to find that a 2021 study found the device worked for 92% of people.

“Where’s the Nobel prize?” he asks.

Advertisement

How did viewers react to the discovery?

In the comments of Clark’s video, viewers who deal with hiccups frequently react to the discovery.

“That dude that had the hiccups for 68 straight years lived in the wrong times, man,” a commenter jokes.

“Where do I get this straw, because I end up in the hospital on muscle relaxers,” another says.

Advertisement

“Omg, last year I had the hiccups for three days straight. I thought I was gonna have to go to the hospital. You never know how terrible hiccups are until they don’t go away,” a third writes.

Others share their experience with the straw.

“My son gets VIOLENT hiccups — they wrack his body and hurt and upset him. We’ve used the straw four times…worked INSTANTLY each and every time,” one shares.

“I get VIOLENT hiccups and got the straw… it works sometimes but not always,” another writes.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.