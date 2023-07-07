Dirty Delete: Montana Republican loves posing with dead animals

Dirty Delete is a weekly column that goes deep into the social media history of politicians that runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Analysis

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

He’s the kind of guy who will stand in front of the border fence and call it a wall. He claimed making Juneteenth a holiday was an effort by “the Left” to “prevent unashamed celebrations of our national story.”

Few would call Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who cosponsored the Juneteenth legislation, a liberal. And emancipation is part of our national story.

The real estate developer from Maryland isn’t a science whiz, either.

Rosendale once seemingly blamed rising temperatures on street fighting. Maybe that’s why he opposed Environmental Protection Agency rules on carbon emissions (an actual cause of climate change).

Rosendale has a twisted view of how best to preserve the wilderness of Montana, 30% of which is public land. He recently proposed zeroing out Land and Conservation Funding for the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and the U.S. Forest Service.

He once tweeted about mining: “the answer to ‘can you dig it’ is always YES!”

He’s also super proud of trying to remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species list, which conservationists warn could open the door to the hunting that almost made them go extinct.

There’s a chance Rosendale would join the slaughter. He loves posting photos of himself with animals’ bloody corpses.

Logic similarly isn’t Rosendale’s strong suit.

Immediately after the Capitol riot, he was all like “violence is bad, mm-kay” … even as he voted against certifying the results and crowed about voter fraud.

He was so oblivious to the correlation between lies about a stolen election and the insurrection attempt that days later Rosendale posted a sign on his door thanking the Capitol police. Hashtag heroes indeed, Mr. Rosendale.

Rosendale is on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Gettr, and Truth Social.

Dirtiest Delete

In May 2022, Rosendale claimed that leftists turn violent when they don’t get their way.

Per ProPublica, he deleted that tweet hours later.

Probably because it prompted people to reply with photos of violence at the Capitol riot, Rosendale speaking at an Oath Keepers event, and comebacks like: “What would you call it when an administration ‘sits on the sidelines, turning a blind eye to the chaos and lawlessness’ of attacking the capitol because that administration lost, Mattie?”

Good question. Too bad “Mattie” probably can’t answer it.

