Congress launches investigation into ID.me, whose deal with IRS sparked backlash

Lawmakers launched an investigation into ID.me on Thursday in the wake of revelations that the facial recognition company was being used by numerous government agencies.

The investigation aims to determine whether the software, which was used to verify the identities of those accessing tax records and unemployment assistance data, is efficient and secure.

In a lengthy letter to ID.me CEO Blake Hall, the House Oversight Committee called on the company to hand over documents regarding its government contracts and explain how it works to identify potential inaccuracies in the software. Specifically, the letter asks for data from 10 federal agencies and 30 state governments.

“The Oversight Committee has long expressed concerns over facial recognition technology, including the potential that it could be used to discriminate against certain groups, such as people of color and women,” the letter begins. “The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is focused on the effectiveness, efficiency, and equity of our nation’s response to the pandemic. Both Committees have serious concerns about the efficacy, privacy, and security of ID.me’s technology … being used to verify the identities of millions of Americans seeking to access essential government services.”

The letter, which was first reported on by the Washington Post, is signed by committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Chairman James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.).

In remarks to the Post, Maloney stated that she hoped the investigation would provide “more transparency and accountability.”

“Without clear rules of the road, agencies will continue to turn to companies like ID.me, which heightens the risk that essential services will not be equitably provided to Americans, or will be outright denied, and that their biometric data won’t be properly safeguarded,” she said.

While the issue of facial recognition has been ramping up in recent years, due largely to reports regarding inaccuracies and privacy concerns, ID.me’s relationship with the IRS is what ultimately spurred the most recent pushback.

Due to the backlash from across the board, the IRS ultimately decided to cancel its plans to require Americans to submit photographs of their faces as part of their identity verification process.