Disney’s live-action Snow White debuted last week after (this is not a joke) eight-and-a-half years of drama and discourse. And boy, what a 100 months it has been.



Since the movie was announced in October 2016, President Donald Trump won, lost, and won again. COVID-19 ravaged the world. Black Lives Matter protests forced a racial reckoning. Israel invaded Palestine.



And somehow, every single one of these matters that has nothing to do with a bunch of dwarves helping a princess digest an apple impacted the film. It’s given everyone a reason to hate it.



It doesn’t help that the reviews aren’t great, with a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes , but the internet doesn’t need critics to tell it to stay away.

Right-wing attacks on ‘Snow White’

On right-wing sites, complaints about star Rachel Zegler abound.



When she was cast in 2022, given her Colombian heritage, outraged right-wingers dubbed her “Snow Brown.” And they still haven’t let that go.



“She is a woke pick by Disney! There are better and prettier actresses that would look like Snow White. But the useful idiots at Disney picked a useful idiot actress,” wrote a Truth Social user.



But Zegler hasn’t endeared herself to the right, bashing the original movie’s theme as stalkerish, criticizing Trump supporters, and advocating for Palestine in the wake of Israel’s invasion after the Oct. 7 terror attacks.



‘”She trashed the values of the original movie and is a man hating feminist,” wrote a Patriots[dot]win commenter.



As the movie’s release coincided with the Trump administration’s detainment of a Palestine protester at Columbia University , users on Truth Social called for her arrest.



“Here is another Hamas loving idiot! Zegler should be deported to Palestine!” wrote a Truth Social user.



For some, it was simply that she wasn’t pretty enough.



“I saw the villain next to her and wondered why anyone would think snow white was prettier?” wrote a commenter



Which brings us to Gal Gadot , the evil queen.



“Imagine casting Gal Gadot to play a character jealous of Rachel Ziegler’s looks… Gal Gadot is a ten inside and out,” wrote a conservative.

Left-wing criticism of ‘Snow White’

But the love for Gadot was not universal. Gadot, who is Israeli, has staunchly supported her country since the war broke out. Zegler and Gadot reportedly feuded over their views and had to be kept apart at the premiere. And on Bluesky, lefties refused to see the film specifically because of Gadot.



“I think Gal Gadot is a dealbreaker for me either way cuz not only is she zionist but shes an awful actor. I could act better than her and I’m untrained” wrote a poster.



“Boycott Disney’s Snow White!” wrote another, flagging Gadot’s hosting of a documentary showcasing graphic details of Hamas’ terror attack to raise support for Israel’s military response.



The pro-Palestinian left is finding solidarity (unwelcome, likely) with the antisemitic far-right. While they don’t support Zegler, they’re even more enraged by a Zionist in a movie.



“Talentless IDF Soldier Gal Gadot cant act. People need to WAKE UP to see how BAD her acting really is. Boycott Snow White,” came a call from the right-wing site Gab .

Everyone’s mad at the movie

So no one likes Gadot. A lot don’t like Zegler. And we haven’t even gotten to the dwarves yet. While you might think Sleepy and Grumpy could avoid all this outrage. They couldn’t.



When photos of the movie leaked, it appeared Disney had recast the seven dwarves–– who are a prominent part of the story–– as magical beings. That was assumed to be in response to criticism from actor Peter Dinklage, who called the roles “ backwards .”



However, the movie relented on its own backpedaling, bringing them back as CGI characters.



Unfortunately, posters on the right are still fuming, having not gotten the memo.



“It’s literally called Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Ridiculous that there are no real dwarves in it,” wrote one who probably hadn’t seen it, but was nevertheless upset.



But the return of the dwarves wasn’t meant with enthusiasm on the left, mad that Disney used CGI instead of casting real people with disabilities, taking work from actors in need.



“Just for the record … the horrible use of CGI dwarves instead of actors is why you should boycott Snow White.” wrote one.



But at least no one is upset with the apple.

Yet.

