Left-wing feud erupts over AOC’s response to Mahmoud Khalil arrest

Left-wingers are feuding after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) did not sign onto a letter with 14 other Democratic members of Congress calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate and green card holder detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for his role in pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Featured Video

Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff said she did not join the letter’s signatories because she was “waiting on a detail before signing” and “unfortunately, the letter was closed before that detail was confirmed.”

The New York progressive’s absence from the letter riled several left-wingers, who accused her of being “another Obama, sprouting progressive rhetoric while signing off on death, torture and mayhem” and dubbing her “AOSellout.”

“I was just going to donate to AOC. Never mind,” blasted one critic. “I’ll donate to Rashida Tlaib again.”

Advertisement

But that’s not to say Ocasio-Cortez was not supportive of the letter’s contents, which decried Khalil being treated as a “political prisoner, wrongfully and unlawfully detained, who deserves to be at home in New York preparing for the birth of his first child.”

Not only did her chief of staff state that she would have signed on “if the letter was still open,” but she also joined a letter with more than two dozen other New York elected officials calling for Khalil’s release and an end to ICE and DHS activities on campuses.

She also posted statements prior to the letter’s publication in which she condemned the Trump administration’s handling of Khalil and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing that he reserves the right to revoke green cards of “Hamas supporters.”

“If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Anyone – left, right, or center – who has highlighted the importance of constitutional rights + free speech should be sounding the alarm now.”

Advertisement

With Ocasio-Cortez having signed onto the other New York-based letter, criticism of her not signing onto the congressional version has subsided—but now some left-wingers are criticizing those who criticized her in the first place.

“While y’all were yelling at AOC for not signing the House letter turns out she was busy talking with fellow NY leaders to put out another statement condemning the detainment of Mahmoud Khalil,” slammed one person.

“We can’t keep doing these forced AOC outrage cycles (pushed by a handful of accounts for likes and RTs) that quickly amount to nothing. It’s exhausting!” wrote one activist, though he noted that “there’s like a dozen other things you can criticize her for that she’s done or not done in just the last year.”

“today’s pile on had nothing to do with freeing mahmoud. it was all about a few folks on this website who are bizarrely obsessed with retribution toward one of the most pro-palestinian voices in congress,” argued someone else.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.