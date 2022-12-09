We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: A barista recounting some of the most ridiculous encounters she’s had with customers, New York City killing its free internet plan, how people online are being criticized for posting their Wordle score amid a one-day strike at the New York Times, and a food service worker sharing a “hack” for finding the freshest food at the airport.

After that, we’ve got our weekly “This Week on the Internet” column from our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany.

A barista went viral after sharing some of what she calls the most ridiculous encounters she’s had with customers.

🔗 TECH

New York City kills its ambitious free internet plan

The project aimed to provide internet to over one million New Yorkers.

Employees of the New York Times asked readers to boycott its website and digital offerings, including Wordle, while they underwent a one-day strike on Thursday. But some people weren’t willing to sacrifice their streaks.

✈️ HACKS

Food service worker shares how to pick the freshest food at airport

When buying food at the airport, it can be difficult to tell which of the many prepackaged items is the freshest. Now, a TikTok user has sparked a discussion with her own take on how to find the freshest airport food.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Lensa’s AI avatars shows how easily we will hand over our photos to an app

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍻 A TikToker is going viral for sharing how a gas station has a door that verifies IDs for purchasing alcohol.

☕ A Starbucks barista’s excitement over a new tipping method has caught the eye of more than 300,000 people on TikTok.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

😧 Dove Spray Antiperspirant is allegedly causing cysts in multiple women’s underarms including her own, according to a woman on TikTok.

🦵 A woman’s video showing a salon employee allegedly using plain printer paper to wax her legs has raised several eyebrows online, where viewers are stunned to see it.

💸 This TikToker is sounding the alarm about deceptive price hikes for Black Friday sales.

💰 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “10 of the top-earning YouTubers of all time—and what we can learn from them.”

📅 Meme of the Week

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega has become part of a meme where people “reveal” fake interests and hobbies of the actress.