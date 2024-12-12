Fans of Taylor Swift are convinced that Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is just like them—a Swiftie.

Featured Video

The claim stems from a photo of Mangione making the rounds, which Swifties say shows him at night three of the singer’s Eras Tour performances in Miami.

New photo uncovered of Luigi Mangione at Miami N3 of the Era’s Tour! #ErasTour #Luigimangione pic.twitter.com/L0P7CcaFxs — Luigi Mangione Updates (@LuigiCrave) December 9, 2024

On social media, fans are suggesting that Swift’s set list might have inspired Mangione, noting that one of the night’s “surprise songs” that Swift adds in was “Guilty as Sin.”

Advertisement

“guilty as sin AND out of the woods ??? pookie was inspired that night,” reads one comment that has topped 26,000 likes.

“The way he waited until the Eras tour was over…king behavior,” wrote another commenter.

“the more I dig into Luigi the more green flags I find,” commended someone else.

Advertisement

On X, another poster who made a similar observation about Swift’s set list reached 12,000 likes.

“if luigi mangione did actually go to miami n3 that means he heard both guilty as sin and vigilante shit on the same night,” she wrote.

if luigi mangione did actually go to miami n3 that means he heard both guilty as sin and vigilante shit on the same night — ale | post eras closing depression (@aletoowelll) December 11, 2024

“They don’t want you to know this, but this is actually what radicalized him,” joked someone else.

Advertisement

“If she plays ‘Guilty as Sin’ I’ll do it,’” one person pretending to be Mangione’s inner monologue posted, sharing a clip of the song from the concert.

The song is getting a new life on the app.

Advertisement

Did Luigi Mangione attend the Eras Tour?

Some, though, were rightfully skeptical.

“Is this real? Nothing about that photo indicates he’s at the eras tour,” asked one.

Sadly, for those who want to believe, it’s not.

Advertisement

The image was obtained by CNN, which noted it was originally posted back in 2021 before the Eras Tour kicked off. In recent months, profiles and social media posts indicate Mangione withdrew from life.

Still, TikTokers were convinced, with one alleging the trail of clues the internet has been obsessing over is Swiftian in nature.

“I KNEW it. This man has absolutely been studying at the Taylor Swift School of Easter Eggs.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



