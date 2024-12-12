Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has amassed a fandom online—which is now singing praises to his defense attorney.

Since the news of his arrest, more than 400,000 people followed Mangione on X. Others fervently insisted Mangione was innocent, citing his eyebrows as evidence.

Now, that supportive sentiment is trickling over to Thomas Dickey, the Altoona, Pennsylvania attorney defending Mangione.

Dickey’s law office has seen a big influx of five-star reviews.

“Thank you for helping Luigi, we WILL support him and you!” wrote one reviewer.

“The people’s lawyer,” commended someone else.

“Best lawyer in the business! Free Luigi!! American people are behind you!” wrote another commenter.

One five-star reviewer joked: “Got that million dollar phone call. It’s Prime Rib and Caviar tonight!”

Another left no comment but included an image of Mangione being escorted by police.

Since Dickey landed Mangione as a client, only two negative reviews on Google have been posted. One had no added comment, while the other accused: “Chase the money. That simple.”

On Yelp, Dickey only has three reviews. Two of them, both five stars, were posted in the past two days.

“The American people stand by Mr. Dickey as he represents our hero. Keep fighting for him!” reads the latest Yelp review.

The reviews may eventually be removed by Google for violating its terms about posting reviews “not based on a real experience” and which attempt to manipulate the overall rating, something Mangione fans already tried before.

In the wake of his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, people flooded the location with negative reviews for “narcing.”

Dickey, though, is only seeing praise.

He’s been deemed “THAT bitch” and a “local legend,” described as “a fucking fighter who genuinely in his heart believes everyone deserves someone defending them in court who actually gives a shit.”

And some fans of Mangione have even tried to step up to pay Dickey on the suspect’s behalf—though Dickey told CNN that it wouldn’t “sit right” with him to accept the offers.

“Nahhh to be honest with you, I probably wouldn’t [accept the offers],” Dickey said, adding, “I just don’t feel comfortable about that … Obviously my client appreciates the support that he has.”

Dickey, for his part, plans for his client to plead not guilty to the charges.

“He’s pleading not guilty,” he said. “I haven’t seen any evidence that says he’s the shooter.”

