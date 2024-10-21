Conspiracy theorists are using artificial intelligence (AI) in an attempt to prop up claims promoted by the QAnon movement.

In posts to the pro-QAnon message board The Great Awakening this weekend, supporters outlined their use of numerous AI chatbots to push back on evidence countering the conspiracy theory.

Specifically, Q fans took aim at Michael Flynn, the former U.S. Army lieutenant general turned national security advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Flynn has long been a prominent figure in QAnon lore, which centers around the belief that Trump is secretly battling a cabal of Satanic child-eating Democrats poised to destroy the world.

QAnon followers view Flynn, who has repeatedly given speeches at QAnon-themed rallies, as integral in the battle between good and evil. Yet despite courting the QAnon crowd publicly, Flynn referred to the conspiracy theory as “total nonsense” during a private phone call in 2021.

Since then, Q adherents have bent over backward to explain away the possibility that Flynn might not be the mythical figure they imagined. Now, ChatGPT is being utilized to create the narrative that Flynn’s denouncement of Q was all a part of the plan.

After one user on the message board asked ChatGPT “how General Flynn’s denouncement of Q could play into asymmetric psychological warfare,” the AI allegedly responded by stating that such a denial provided Flynn with “plausible deniability.”

“As a former high-ranking military official, Flynn’s public association with Q could potentially draw legal and media scrutiny, undermining the movement’s effectiveness and making it vulnerable to accusations of insurrection or conspiracy,” the AI responded. “By distancing himself from Q, Flynn preserves plausible deniability, allowing him to continue supporting digital soldiers and information warfare without directly implicating himself in Q’s narrative or objectives.”

ChatGPT also provided seven other bullet points in its response, which included an array of reasoning as to why Flynn would distance himself publicly from QAnon.

“Flynn can continue guiding digital soldiers toward patriotic activism without appearing to support an alleged insurgent agenda,” the AI continued. “This separation allows Flynn to engage with other spheres of influence, including political, legal, and military circles, without the baggage of a direct Q association.”

Users responded with amazement to the answer provided, arguing that it reaffirmed their beliefs in the conspiracy theory.

“Many anons like me have been wondering aloud WTF was up with Flynn and his public denouncement and disavowal of Q, after posting him and his family taking the Q oath to defend the Constitution and wearing a WWG1WGA bracelet,” one user replied. “This is the most concise and sensible explanation I’ve ever seen (of nearly anything ever, for that matter). I am just dumbfounded that a computer generated an explanation like this, perfectly reasonable and devoid of MSM talking points about how dangerous Q and those awful Q supporters are. It’s so awesome I nearly can’t even.”

Others replied much the same, even going as far as to state that their anger towards Flynn had subsided.

“I agree,” another wrote. “I’ll admit, it did anger me, but after I thought it through logically, I realized that he was doing what was necessary.”

The thread promoted another user to ask the same question to Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI. However, Musk’s AI responded by correctly framing QAnon as misinformation.

“By denouncing QAnon, Flynn attempts to clarify misinformation or disinformation, which are key elements in psychological warfare,” Grok reportedly said. “QAnon has been a source of numerous conspiracy theories, potentially used (whether intentionally or not) as part of a broader psychological operation to sow discord or mislead the public. Flynn’s denouncement could be seen as an effort to reclaim narrative control, reducing the noise and confusion that such theories can cause in the information environment.”

The board’s members did not respond kindly to the answer, viewing it as yet another attempt to dismantle their attempts to save the world.

“Chat GPT answers are way more based than Groks. By orders of magnitude,” one commenter said. “Grok comes at the issue as if Q is a disinformation campaign to be used against the People by entities who do not have our interests in mind, while GPTs shows it for how I assume all of us think it is being used.”

But it isn’t just supporters of QAnon that are using AI. Those concerned about the conspiracy theory’s influence have developed fact-based chatbots that focus on the impact, history, and communication style of the movement as well.

