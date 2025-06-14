“That’s exactly where my mind went”: Man finds unusual triangle of fabric in button-up Costco shirts. Then he realizes what it’s for

This man was absolutely delighted after figuring out what the random piece of cloth in his Costco shirt was designed to do. It may surprise you, too.

It’s always a pleasant surprise when you find that your garment was thoughtfully designed and crafted.

It’s just like the buttons to hold your bra strap in place under a dress so it doesn’t peek out, a secret pocket inside your jacket for extra storage, or gloves that have a way to store them together so you don’t lose one.

These little details make a garment so much more pleasant and fun to wear.

Here’s the surprise this man found in his Costco button-down.

Costco’s button-down has a hidden feature

In a viral video with more than 400,000 views, dad Brian Cabeca (@brian.cabeca), who describes himself as “pleasantly awkward and that’s fine,” shared the recent Costco find that’ll have all the dads making this gift request for Father’s Day.

“Costco knows their customers, their clientele, what they like,” Cabeca said.

He had some lightly plaid short-sleeved button-downs from the brand Orvis laid out on his bed, and showed that on one inside corner, there was a soft grey piece of cloth sewn in.

Realizing he had a Costco shirt currently on, he checked, and sure enough, that one had the fabric piece too.

While he was confused at first, it finally dawned on Cabeca that the cloth was for people like him who use the edge of their shirts to clean their glasses.

“They know middle-aged dads are buying these shirts,” Cabeca points out.

“I wish there was more smart clothing out there. Come on, why haven’t other companies thought of this? … Isn’t it awesome?” he says.

What shirt is this?

Sure enough, when you look up Orvis brand short-sleeved men’s shirts, you find that the lens cloth is featured in the description (though a person shopping in the store may not know when buying it).

“Built-in lens-cleaning cloth behind front left hem,” the item description reads.

You can get one of these shirts in blue, gray, or green for a smooth $16.99 on Costco’s site.

Some Redditors warned that you shouldn’t use fabric softener when washing or drying these shirts since the softening residue left behind “will turn that handy little triangle into a smudge factory.”

How to DIY this in your shirts

If you want to add this feature to your wardrobe, it’s as easy as sewing in a piece of microfiber to the inside of your garment.

This company even sells temporary stick-on lens cloths.

Women weigh in

Some women in the comments were frustrated with the lack of consideration in women’s clothing.

“Fr… you guys get a glasses cloth and we’re still over here begging for real pockets,” a top comment read.

“As a woman, I’m upset we don’t get this type of innovation,” a person said.

“Girlies, please find a tailor near you and take your dresses and pants so they can add a pocket. I’m not a professional but I do this for my girlies cause you all deserve pockets. A tailor is a good place to go, shop around for prices,” another suggested.

“I need that to clean my phone camera,” a commenter wrote.

Cabeca speaks up about women’s pockets

In a follow-up video, Cabeca acknowledged the many comments about how unfair it is that women’s clothing doesn’t have pockets. He agreed that it should be included in all kinds of garments, from pants to dresses.

But he quickly went back to gushing about how helpful the lens cleaner on his shirt is and how delighted he is to have it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cabeca for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Orvis via email.



