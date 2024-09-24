After a Facebook user posted a video showing that he couldn’t create a custom Coke can with the word “Jesus” on it, some Christians say they’ll be boycotting the beverage company.

The online melodrama started with a video posted by Antwoine Hill on Facebook over the weekend. In it, Hill is at a machine in a Coca-Cola store, showing how he’s able to write the names of other religious figures, like “Allah,” “Buddah [sic],” or “Satan,” on a custom can of soda, but not “Jesus.” In fact, when he attempts to write “Jesus,” Hill receives an error message.

“Sadly, we cannot automatically allow this text on the can!” the machine states. “If you feel this is a mistake, please speak to a store representative.”

Hill’s video sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook from people claiming they’ll no longer buy Coca-Cola products.

“We need to STOP buying coke!!! I’m done,” one woman commented. “They won’t get my business anymore!!!! PERIOD.”

“Here are the main Coke drinks,” another person wrote alongside a photo of Coca-Cola products. “Don’t buy em. Let em feel the weight of us REAL Christians refusing to put a penny to anything that disrespects King Jesus. The only language corporations understand is money.”

“We canceling Coke,” a Facebook user confirmed.

When the Daily Dot attempted to create a custom can with the word “Jesus” on it using the company’s website, we were unable to and received an error message stating that “Jesus” is not approved to appear on a can.

“Phrases may not be approved if they are trademarked, political in nature, names of countries, celebrity or religious figure names as well as anything that could be considered offensive and other reasons,” the Coca-Cola website states.

The incident also made its way to X, where right-wing accounts also encouraged Christians to stop supporting Coca-Cola.

“Apparently Coca Cola doesn’t support its Christian customers. You’re allowed to put any religious name on your custom can, except Jesus,” right-wing influencer @Travis_4_Trump tweeted. “This alone should be reason alone to boycott Coca Cola. Why should we support a company that is anti Christian?”

Other conservatives tweeted that they attempted to create a custom Coke can with the word “Jesus” on it using the company’s website and weren’t able to—inspiring them to boycott, too.

“BOYCOTT COKE RIGHT NOW! Only one of these are acceptable when customizing a coke can, ‘Jesus Loves You’ or ‘Allah Loves You,’ an X user said. “You can guess which is not acceptable or go see for yourself.”

“COKE WON’T LET YOU SAY ‘JESUS LOVES YOU’ but does allow ‘SATAN LOVES YOU’ and so many more,” another X user tweeted.

Boycotting—or hyping potential large boycotts of companies—has become a common tool in the right-wing playbook after the success of the Bud Light boycott last year.

And though many seem to see the Coca-Cola situation as an example of Christian persecution, Hill, who initially posted the video, believes otherwise.

“This isn’t real persecution,” Hill said in a comment on his Facebook video. “I am pointing out the obvious, the only name that gets this much backlash and hate is the name of Jesus.”

