“Do you realize how many Black men you’re gonna lose?”: Troops online are revolting against Pete Hegseth’s beard crackdown

Service members took to social media to express frustration this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered stricter grooming and fitness standards for the U.S. military. Many troops argued online that the policy would unfairly target those with medical or religious waivers, as well as people of color.

Vice President JD Vance, who served as a Marine in Iraq, backed Hegseth’s call for discipline. He told reporters, “When I was a young United States Marine, I did not have a beard. I am now the vice president, so I get to do what I want to do.” Yet he added that Hegseth was “trying to implement high standards, and that’s a very good thing.”

What Hegseth said about bears in the military

During his recent address in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth demanded a return to what he called historic expectations for American forces. He criticized senior commanders as well as enlisted members for failing to meet fitness requirements.

“It’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,” he said. “Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”

Hegseth outlined mandatory fitness tests twice a year and insisted all ranks maintain proper weight. He also tied personal appearance directly to military readiness.

“No more beards, long hair, superficial, individual expression. We’re going to cut our hair, shape up, shave our beards, and adhere to standards, because it’s like the broken windows theory of policing. It’s like, you let the small stuff go, the big stuff eventually goes,” he said.

“If you want a beard, you can join special forces. If not, then shave.”

Supporters argued the shift would improve professionalism, but critics pointed out that many troops rely on shaving waivers for medical reasons. The Pentagon also announced that waivers could last no longer than one year, with involuntary separation possible after that year ended.

What service members are saying online

Social media quickly filled with posts from current and former service members questioning the rules. Although Vance and Hegseth framed the crackdown as a push for discipline, many troops online said the decision felt punitive rather than practical.

One viral tweet from @ThePatriotOasis read, “🚨 BREAKING – Thousands of military personnel are now complaining on social media over Pete Hegseth’s CRACKDOWN on beard restrictions in the U.S. military. With many saying they are leaving service over it.”

🚨 BREAKING – Thousands of military personnel are now complaining on social media over Pete Hegseth’s CRACKDOWN on beard restrictions in the U.S. military. With many saying they are leaving service over it. pic.twitter.com/vy8USE369p — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 1, 2025

“So you’re telling me because I have a medical condition that I cannot control…I get to lose my job?” asked military member @datboimaxfr. He noted that lasering is an option, sure, but a permanent and expensive one.

“A motivated soldier that was ready to serve the country is now unmotivated and ready to get the f*** out because of stupid s*** like this,” he concluded.

The comments under his post pointed out that the new rules disproportionally affect certain groups in particular, and that laser removal could be risky for people with darker skin due to the higher melanin content.

“I already have acne I don’t need more bumps on my face…do you realize how many black men you’re gonna lose doing this?” asked @khyreephoenix in a skit mocking the beard policy.

On TikTok, Taylor Yontz (@_tsyontz) argued the rules ignore health realities. He explained, “If your condition is not clear within 1 year, you will be kicked out of the military and involuntary separated.”

He described the policy as “insane,” noting that razor bumps, or pseudofolliculitis, are common for many service members of color.

“But it goes on to say that troops who seek individual exemptions must receive final waiver approval through their unit commanders, which can only be granted after a written recommendation from their medical officer is provided,” Yontz said in his video.

“That’s how the process already works. But it says that service members granted waivers must then participate in a medical treatment plan. […] But it says if medical treatment does not resolve the issue and a waiver is required beyond one year, those troops will be separated. Not may, not might, it says will be separated.”

Critics worry the new policy will disproportionately affect minority groups

Another TikToker, @melly.fits, posted screenshots of the new guidance and highlighted its impact on religious waivers.

“When it comes to religious accommodations, the department will revert to the pre-2010 standards. Facial hair waivers are generally not authorized,” he said.

Military folk commenting on the change in grooming standards emphasized that the change could push out talented troops. Some noted that service members with medical or faith-based exemptions already met demanding standards, yet now face dismissal.

Others suggested the rules could disproportionately affect minority communities in the ranks.

@melly.fits, @khyreephoenix, and @_tsyontz did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

