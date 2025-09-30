“Hey! I’m not a U.S. citizen!”: Chicago delivery guy taunts Border Patrol, gets swarmed, escapes in chaotic street chase

A viral video out of Chicago shows a deliveryman on a bicycle taunting a crowd of Border Patrol agents before outpacing them in a chaotic street chase.

There are actually a couple of different versions and angles of the incident in question. First, the man can be seen taunting a whole crowd of masked-up agents who were standing along the sidewalk.

“Boy, get your bitch a** home,” he says. “Hey! I’m not a U.S. citizen. Come on!”

From there, some accounts claim that he shouted “f**k Trump.” The agents started laughing as the man started riding away, but when he dropped his phone and circled back, they decided to take off after him.

Multiple agents in full tactical gear darted into the street and began chasing the man, who was able to pick up his phone, hop back on his bicycle, and still outrun them as they tried and failed to act like tough guys.

Why are Border Patrol agents in Chicago?

As part of yet another political stunt, President Donald Trump directed Border Patrol agents away from the actual borders and into Chicago in what both Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have referred to as an attempt at intimidation.

“While Chicagoans and visitors are enjoying another gorgeous Sunday, they are being intimidated and threatened by masked federal agents flaunting automatic weapons for no apparent reason,” Johnson said. “This is another brazen provocation from the Trump administration that does nothing to make our city safer.”

Both Border Patrol and ICE have been stirring up trouble in the city, with one of the former telling WBEZ that they are arresting people based on “how they look.” As the identity of the bicycle man remains unknown—and hopefully will stay that way—it’s unclear whether his claims that he’s not a U.S. citizen are true. Another possibility is that he said that in order to draw agents away from potentially targeting someone else.

People cheer on the bicycle man

Sending federal agents of any kind into American cities to patrol and intimidate residents has not been sitting well with many U.S. citizens. Many see it as a way Trump is weaponizing the government against people he views as his political opponents, particularly combined with threats from people in his administration and divisive, if not outright lawless, tactics.

So to see even such a simple gesture as some guy on a bike taunting agents only to see them looking like absolute fools when they try to go after him was weirdly uplifting, while also serving as a grotesque reminder of the kind of society we’re currently forced to live in.

“This man is our hero!!”

“What would they have done if they caught him? ‘F**k trump’ is not an arrestable offense,” wrote @hookskat.

“Guess it was the ‘highest male standard’ on display in Chicago when more than a half dozen ‘ Brave ICE officers’ couldn’t catch a single dude on his bicycle ten feet away, my man even went back for his phone. As a former bike messenger it made me proud as did the ‘F**k Trump!’.”

“Q: How many out of shape, masked ICE agents – including a goofball in a fucking cowboy hat – does it take to kidnap a delivery driver on a bike in downtown Chicago?

A: More than these”

“Everyone watching the man get away”

“Not ONE announced themselves, made a request, gave an order, or expressed ANY LEGAL reasoning for SWARMING and THREATENING this person EXERCISING FREE SPEECH. You can tell how ILLEGAL it was by the fact that they did NOTHING after “losing” the ATTACK. STOP THE GESTAPO!”

