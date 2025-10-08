“Imagine being scared of colors”: Florida destroys iconic rainbow Miami Beach LGBTQ crosswalk

Florida has escalated its campaign against what it calls “ideological” public symbols by tearing up Miami Beach’s iconic rainbow crosswalk overnight. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) ordered the removal as part of a broader effort to eliminate “pavement art” with social or political themes.

While conservatives celebrated, many locals voiced that they felt the decision was yet another blow in Governor Ron DeSantis’ ongoing war against LGBTQ visibility.

Critics question Florida’s priorities

Reports state that the workers and machinery showed up at the Miami Beach crosswalk on Sunday night without notifying the public. Though the city had lost its appeal to keep the beloved symbol, no date had been set for its removal. Local tour guide Jaminha Piazzetta was on the job at the crosswalk when they suddenly arrived.

“We were like, ‘No, no, no,’” she told NBC. “It hurts … I was with four people. I was telling the history and suddenly the trucks arrived.”

The area’s LGBTQ+ community had worked hard to get the rainbow brick installed years ago and were heartbroken to see that effort destroyed.

LGBTQ crosswalk in Miami Beach torn up by Florida DOT pic.twitter.com/H3uXsxiw74 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 6, 2025

“This represents blood, sweat and tears,” said drag performer T.P. Lords. “I literally worked so hard on this sidewalk for so many years and struggled to come here and perform and share my art and craft. “It tears my heart to see it go away.”

The workers replaced the colorful crosswalk with plain black pavement. Florida launched a state-wide campaign to remove symbols like these on roadways, citing safety concerns, earlier this year. The queer community and allies, however, believe that is a flimsy coverup for the real motive.

On May 17, 2023, which is the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, DeSantis signed multiple pieces of legislation attacking the community. This included restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare and recognizing trans kids in schools.

“Imagine being scared of colors”

After footage of the crosswalk’s destruction spread on X, courtesy of right-wing account End Wokeness, the reactions from outside the state flooded in. While some conservatives celebrated the removal of this community symbol of acceptance, others wondered why this is what a struggling U.S. state is spending its money on.

“China is building 200mph trains that run through train stations so surreal they look like AI and America is endlessly going back and forth building then digging up rainbow crosswalks,” wrote @butletmejustsay.

By 2050 all American infrastructure projects will be installing and deleting themed crosswalks https://t.co/o9GkRSOGTx — B Brixwood (@populusaigeiros) October 7, 2025

“By 2050 all American infrastructure projects will be installing and deleting themed crosswalks,” joked @populusaigeiros.

Why not spend the money on reducing car dependency or something actually useful instead https://t.co/Y0ZIPnvxnm — Everett | IVE | Leclerc (@Evere1t4) October 8, 2025

“Why not spend the money on reducing car dependency or something actually useful instead,” posited @Evere1t4.

Some questioned how anyone is supposed to think that the right represents strong leadership when they’re brought low by the sight of a lot of colors close together.

“The right in the US loves to talk about free speech and complains that progressives are ‘snowflakes,’” @SimonCopland pointed out. “Yet, leaders are so triggered by a rainbow that they have to spend Government funds to tear it up.”

Imagine being scared of colors https://t.co/Zp7bN0o30p — ChrisBD (@HolyChrisBD) October 7, 2025

“Imagine being scared of colors,” wrote @HolyChrisBD.

