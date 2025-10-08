From Joe Rogan to Theo Von, pro-Trump creators who once helped his rise are now quietly backing away

The trend of Trump voters coming to regret their support has spread to Joe Rogan and other manosphere influencers with millions of fans. Some have cited broken promises by President Donald Trump, while others oppose his use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to terrorize workers and their families.

Featured Video

As originally noted by Rolling Stone, even the most enthusiastic supporters wish they could forget about politics altogether.

Joe Rogan questions ICE raids and deportations

The most popular of these influencers—who said in March that Trump gave him credit for his 2024 win—was one of the first to criticize ICE’s tactics and priorities under the new president. During that same month, Rogan panned the detention of gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero in El Salvador, calling the situation “horrific.”

Advertisement

“The cause is let’s get the gang members out, everybody agrees, but let’s not let innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs,” he said.

On July 2, the podcaster echoed this sentiment while interviewing AI company CEO Amjad Masad.

“There’s two things that are insane,” said Rogan. “One is the targeting of migrant workers–not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers–just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?”

Advertisement

He further agreed with Masad when he brought up the detention of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who wrote an essay in support of Palestinian liberation in 2024.

“What was her essay about?” Rogan asked. “It was just critical of Israel, right?”

“And that’s enough to get you kicked out of the country.”

Theo Von calls out DHS for using his joke in propaganda

Comedian and host of the “This Past Weekend” podcast Theo Von interviewed Trump in August 2024 and later attended his inauguration. If you’re struggling to remember, that was the cocaine interview.

Advertisement

After allowing Trump to act like he cared about the issue of fentanyl trafficking—something he blamed on immigrants—Von later took issue with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) using one of his jokes in a propaganda video. Amid the arrest footage, Von can he heard saying “Heard you got deported, dude. Bye!”

Last week, the podcaster rebuffed DHS, citing his own family history of migration.

Advertisement

“My father immigrated here from Nicaragua,” he said. “One of my prized possessions is, I have his immigration papers from when he came here, and I have them in a frame … So I have tons of thoughts about this, but this was just f*cked up. It was f*cked up.”

In a now-deleted quote tweet of the DHS video on X, he said that he didn’t “approve” the use of his joke.

“I know you know my address so send a check,” he wrote. “And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos.”

Adin Ross says “I really really wish I never got into politics”

Video game streamer and internet personality Adin Ross also interviewed Trump in August 2024, but stood out by gifting the candidate a Rolex and a custom Cybertruck. He actively encouraged his fans to vote for Trump.

Advertisement

Before that, Ross had interviewed far-right names such as Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes. Twitch repeatedly banned him for using slurs until he had to switch platforms to Kick, which allows pretty much anything.

Even a guy this far to the right seems to be regretting his past political dabblings.

“Now that I look back on it, I really really wish I never got into politics,” he said during a recent stream. “I just don’t think I’ll ever care enough again for another politician.”

Advertisement

He singled out his Trump interview as one thing he didn’t regret in this respect, but also bemoaned the fact that people are now immediately dismissing him because they associate him with MAGA politics.

“No matter what, they don’t even get to know who I am.”

Andrew Schultz slams broken promises on war and spending

Comedian, podcaster, and former host of MTV2’s Guy Code Andrew Schultz laid out the most diverse criticism of Trump administration policies back in July. He slammed the president for breaking promises on the budget, war, and immigration, claiming that he “voted for none of this.”

Advertisement

“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for,” he said. I want him to stop the wars—he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget—he’s increasing it. It’s like everything that he said he’s going to do, except sending immigrants back, and now he’s even flip-flopped on that.”

“Maybe he will stop these wars: No. Maybe we will see what’s up with this Epstein (stuff): No.”

Schultz was another to interview Trump in 2024, this time in October, on the podcast “Flagrant.” The 90-minute sit-down was controversial among his fans, who are more of a mixed bunch compared to the rest featured in this article, politically speaking.

Advertisement

In April, the wife of “Flagrant” co-host Akaash Singh was regretting the episode months before Schultz did.

“Are you happy that the U.S. stock market is crashing?” Jasleen Singh said to her husband in a TikTok video. “Isn’t that what you wanted, because you interviewed Trump?”

“There goes our investment portfolio, you d*ck.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.