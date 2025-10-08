“I served this country”: Zach Bryan fires back after Kristi Noem slams his “anti-ICE” song

Former South Dakota Gov. and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused country star Zach Bryan of disrespecting law enforcement over his new demo, “Bad News.”

Featured Video

Bryan released a short preview of “Bad News” on Oct. 3, 2025, sparking conservative backlash for its lyrics referencing ICE raids and police. On Instagram, he captioned the clip, “the fading of the red white and blue,” referencing one of the lyrics in the song.

Although critics and supporters alike saw the track as clearly anti-law enforcement, Bryan disagreed. He claimed that it reflected his complicated feelings about the country he served in the Navy. He insisted the message was not meant to insult, but rather was a personal story.

Noem calls Bryan’s song “disrespectful”

Noem reportedly said that she was “disappointed and disheartened” after hearing the demo. During an appearance on conservative podcast host Benny Johnson’s show, she argued the lyrics were unfair to those in uniform.

Advertisement

“I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country,” Noem said. “To every single individual that has stood up and fought for our freedoms. He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that, that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe.”

The song includes sharp lines about ICE agents. Bryan sings, “I heard the cops came / Cocky motherf**kers, ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door.”

Noem claimed Bryan had shown hypocrisy because police also worked security at his shows. She added, “That’s what’s so special about law enforcement, is that they don’t pick and choose who they defend.”

She made it clear she never supported Bryan’s career. “Zach, I didn’t listen to your music. I’m happy about that today,” she said. “That makes me very happy that I never gave you a single penny to enrich your lifestyle, if you truly believe what that song stands for.”

Advertisement

Instead, she praised Jason Aldean, John Rich, Jon Pardi, and Kid Rock, saying, “Those guys know what it means to stand up to freedom.”

Bryan says the song is about unity, not division

In response, Bryan defended the track on his Instagram Story. He argued that critics had ignored its broader message. “I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space,” he wrote.

He explained that the full version explores both political perspectives. “When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle,” he noted. “Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.”

Advertisement

Bryan pointed to his Navy service as proof of his commitment. “I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a**hole, just a 29 year old man who is just as confused as everyone else,” the singer continued. “Left wing or right wing, we’re all one bird and American.”

He admitted the controversy left him uneasy. “To see how much sh*t it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared,” he said. Nonetheless, he emphasized that his goal was unity, not condemnation. “To all those disappointed in me on either side […] just know I’m trying to do my best too.”

“I am SO proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely,” Bryan concluded.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.