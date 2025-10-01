“This is so embarrassing”: Woman records herself confronting Starbucks worker for not calling out “Charlie Kirk”

A new viral video shows a woman arguing with Starbucks employees after her drink order wasn’t presented the way she wanted it to be. The clip, recorded by the woman inside a Starbucks, captured her frustration when staff refused to call out “Charlie Kirk” as her order name. Instead, the barista quietly handed her the cup at her table.

Although it seemed like a small interaction, the woman accused the employee of intentionally avoiding the name while favoring other customers. The video quickly spread across social media, with viewers questioning the unknown woman’s motives.

This isn’t the first time conservatives have attempted to make Starbucks a stage for political expression. Recently, a woman claimed to have ordered Charlie Kirk’s go-to Starbucks order of a tea with honey in it, only to be met with “LOSER” written on her cup. Since then, Starbucks CCTV footage confirmed that the barista did not write the word on the cup and that it was written afterward.

What happened inside the Starbucks

The video began with the woman recording the barista as she brought over her drink. The cup had the name “Charlie Kirk” written across it. When the barista handed it to her without calling the name, the customer asked, “So you didn’t call his name out?”

The employee asked what was happening as another customer pointed out that the conservative woman was recording.

“A man spoke up for what he believes in, and he got shot in the neck over it. And you couldn’t stand there and call my name out? My name. But you called his name out?” she asked, pointing to another customer in the store, then pointing to her cup, with Charlie Kirk’s name written on it. “But couldn’t call his name out?”

The other customers in the Starbucks tried to calm the woman, but she continued, trying to place the blame on other customers.

“It’s the point. You guys came in after me, the place was completely empty, and you’re making a scene. You didn’t have to make a scene,” she insisted, despite being the one raising her voice.

She explained that she hoped the barista would at least say “Charlie” instead of avoiding the name altogether. “And what did she do? She brought me my drink,” she said. The customer also claimed she already left a “really good review” for the Starbucks location before ordering.

“And we appreciate that, but it’s not my policy, it’s the company’s policy,” the worker said, trying to explain further while the conservative woman talked over them, saying she would still post the good review that she claimed to have already posted, but that she would also be sharing the video along with the review.

The Starbucks employee ended up asking the disruptive woman to leave the shop, which she didn’t like. Throughout the rest of the recording, she repeated that she wasn’t being disruptive. She added that her rights were being denied and said that this was “what Charlie Kirk died for.”

@homefood_usa Woman freaks out on Starbucks barista for not calling -Charlie Kirk- as her name ♬ nhạc nền – Home Food

Social media reacts

Folks online had plenty to say about the viral clip, from X to Reddit. Many found the woman’s anger and tears disproportionate to the situation. Several people mocked her claim that not calling out “Charlie Kirk” represented an attack on freedom of speech. Others zeroed in on her unusual defense that she had written a “really good review” before ordering.

One commenter wrote that Starbucks employees shouldn’t be forced into political theater by customers using drink names. Another added that recording workers without consent only escalates stress for low-wage staff.

@LizInTheB tweeted, “If ‘the place was empty’, why would the barista even need to announce the order? If there are only 3 people there and two of them were already served, why WOULD the barista call CK’s name? LOL (She knew who the drink was for–the LONE person who ordered it.)”

@kfcbarstool on Instagram shared clips of her videos, including one in the anonymous woman’s car of her crying. He said in the video, “You don’t care about freedom of speech or Charlie Kirk […] You just care about making waves.”

Starbucks did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

