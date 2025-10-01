“The NFL Hates America”: MAGA is crashing out over Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL’s decision to name Bad Bunny as the next Super Bowl halftime headliner has triggered an immediate wave of outrage from MAGA circles

Appointing a halftime show headliner is always a contentious event, but the tone and type of debate vary dramatically based on the actual performer. Sometimes, the debate is on the quality and appeal of the music itself. Other times, people have claimed to be debating the music while insidious undertones suggest it’s more about misogyny or racism.

But now MAGA is saying what used to be the quiet part out loud—they don’t want Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl halftime show because his music is in Spanish, and a lot of them seem to be incorrectly assuming he’s not a U.S. citizen.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican artist who has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and was the most listened to artist worldwide on Spotify for three years in a row. Since then, he’s maintained a spot in the top three and continued to make new music while also venturing into acting and wrestling.

Many people have theorized that he was chosen as the halftime performer specifically because of his international appeal.

“Bad Bunny will be breaking all halftime show records because of his international audience,” wrote @Jeremy_Hecht. “An audience that the NFL has been trying to tap into for a longtime. Not to mention he’s the 2nd most-streamed artist IN AMERICA besides Taylor Swift. He’s a perfect pick.”

But MAGA folks describe him differently. Rightwing podcaster Benny Johnson made a now-viral post on X “introducing” his audience to Bad Bunny by writing that he’s a “Massive Trump hater,” “Anti-ICE activist,” “No songs in English.”

“He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: ‘F***ing ICE could be outside my concert. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,’” he wrote.

MAGA is now furious over Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl. Bunch of snowflakes!!! pic.twitter.com/Eiewg9peaW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 29, 2025

(To clarify, Bad Bunny didn’t cancel a U.S. tour; he just never scheduled any dates for his current tour in the U.S. in the first place for the aforementioned reasons.)

MAGA reactions, and the resulting mockery

As soon as Bad Bunny was announced, it was clear how right-wingers were going to react. Vocal anticipation that folks with things like “Proud MAGA” and “God Bless President Trump” in their social media bios would jump to racist and xenophobic commentary started happening directly alongside those people fulfilling expectations.

“we’re not racist!”

maga response to bad bunny, a puerto rican artist (us citizen) for the super bowl: pic.twitter.com/0ANHFKAs7r — undercover kj⁷ (@Koo_bsn97) September 29, 2025

Former racecar driver Danica Patrick was among the Bad Bunny critics, writing, “Oh fun. No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.”

“‘We’re not racist!’ maga response to bad bunny, a puerto rican artist (us citizen) for the super bowl”

Oh fun. 🙄

No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports. https://t.co/Q4Q1ZPJySC — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) September 29, 2025

“No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.”

Shame on the @NFL!



So many will never again attend an NFL game or buy another piece of NFL gear…and we agree. We will turn off the TV at halftime for the Super Bowl and we will not support any companies that advertise during the broadcast. You reap what you sow! — Mama Bear 907 (@LuvAKBear907) September 29, 2025

“The NFL Hates America. They Hate you…Don’t give them your money”

Kid Rock is absolutely fantastic about toning down the rhetoric and bringing people together, and he’s so musically talented, said no one. — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) September 30, 2025

“Kid Rock and Jason Aldean would have made a great Super Bowl Halftime show. Bad Bunny will just further divide the American people. A missed opportunity from the NFL to bring people together and tone down the rhetoric.”

Are dumb MAGAs really out here saying ICE should be called on Bad Bunny like Puerto Ricans aren’t citizens or something pic.twitter.com/fDZyoOAoMs — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 29, 2025

“Are dumb MAGAs really out here saying ICE should be called on Bad Bunny like Puerto Ricans aren’t citizens or something”

“Id rather have a colonoscopy without anesthesia than watch that crap.”

MAGA is losing their shit over Bad Bunny being selected as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer. MAGA is demanding that their Führer arrest NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, fire Bad Bunny, and hire Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, and Ted Nugent to perform. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/gKjcu6KY8I — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 29, 2025

But no matter how much MAGA wants to cry about Bad Bunny’s selection, they’re still not winning the culture wars.

I don’t listen to Bad Bunny’s music but he is sexy, talented, has hits and will probably drag the current administration on that stage. pic.twitter.com/R1dLu5IoQQ — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) September 29, 2025

“I don’t listen to Bad Bunny’s music but he is sexy, talented, has hits and will probably drag the current administration on that stage,” wrote @Coolness941.

Bad Bunny: outing millions of racists by existing. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 30, 2025

“Bad Bunny: outing millions of racists by existing,” wrote @johnpavlovitz.

