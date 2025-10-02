“It was his come-to-Jesus moment”: Mom explains what “finally” made her MAGA son turn on Trump

A TikTok mom says her son, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, has finally broken with the president. On Oct. 1, 2025, Paula (@genxpaula58v2) explained that her son’s turning point came during Trump’s remarks at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Disturbed by the president’s focus on enemies and politics during a moment meant for mourning, he told her he no longer saw Trump as the leader he once believed in.

For Paula, it marked the end of years of painful family disagreements over politics, and the moment she felt she “finally had her son back.”

Paula described herself as “a mother of two children in their thirties” and said her son had voted for Trump in every election he could. She explained that this political disagreement created tension, though their debates stayed respectful. According to her, the change in his perspective came after one moment, in particular.

Paula’s story about her son’s breaking point

In the video, Paula said her son’s “come-to-Jesus moment” followed Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Trump had spoken at the event, but, according to Paula, her son was unsettled by the way Trump made the memorial about politics.

She recalled her son telling her that Trump said he “hated his enemies” and “could not forgive any of his enemies.” Paula explained, “That was my son’s moment that he realized that this man is very selfish.”

Additionally, she noted that her son’s perspective was shaped by personal experience. He is raising a child with autism, and Paula suggested Trump’s rhetoric made him reconsider who his leadership actually served. She added that her son “was afraid to talk to me about it” but eventually opened up.

For Paula, the shift ended a long struggle. She said, “It’s been 10 years of my son thinking that I’m the nutty one. And now he’s realizing that he was incorrect.” She expressed relief that she “finally” had her son back.

Her TikTok video has been viewed over 191,000 times and has over 30,000 likes.

Reactions to Paula’s video

Many TikTokers left supportive comments on her post. One commenter said, “He doesn’t have to be liberal he can still be republican just not a maga.” Another added, “As a mother this would have been a nightmare for me. 🫂🫂 I’m so glad he’s waking up.”

Others echoed the idea that Trump’s rhetoric during the memorial backfired. One person commented, “Someone at work said the same thing to me about the memorial 👏”

Another wrote, “Republicans are not the problem it’s MAGA! I think CKs d*ath is doing the opposite of what MAGA wanted it to do.” Another commenter explained, “I have lost family to trump and his mega madness. What upsets me most, is they lost their moral baseline.”

@genxpaula58v2 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

