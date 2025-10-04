“Be cool when you walk down”: Trump compliments the way Obama would “bop down the stairs” of Air Force One

While addressing military members in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump pivoted from praising troops to commenting on stair etiquette—and used Barack Obama as an example.

In his speech, Trump criticized President Biden’s physical stumbles, telling the crowd, “They looked at him falling downstairs every day. Every day the guy’s falling downstairs.” He claimed world leaders saw this and said, “It’s not our president. We can’t have it.”

He then launched into a self-deprecating anecdote about how cautious he is whenever he descends stairs. “I walk very slowly,” he said. “Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall, ‘cause it doesn’t work out well.”

“Don’t bop down the stairs”

Despite slamming Obama’s presidency, Trump said he always noticed how the former president carried himself when walking.

Trump: “One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him, but he would bop down those stairs. I’ve never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop.”



pic.twitter.com/PwYeBUIzsr — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 30, 2025

“I had zero respect for him as a president,” Trump said. “But he would bop down those stairs.” He added, “He’d go down the stairs, wouldn’t hold on. I said, ‘It’s great.’ I don’t want to do it… but eventually bad things are going to happen.”

He warned his audience not to follow suit. “You don’t have to set any record,” he said again. “Be cool when you walk down. But don’t bop down the stairs.”

The quote quickly became a meme online, with some users adding footage of Obama “bopping” down the stairs of Air Force One over Donald Trump’s quote.

On TikTok, users reacted to the lighthearted supercuts, saying things like “Obama Will forever live rent-free in his head.” “His jealousy is unbelievable,” said one commenter.

“Nobody, but Trump, has pointed this out,” mentioned one.

“It’s called swag, something Trump never will have,” said another.

“How odd to say this out loud,” one jokes.

Reddit reacts to Trump’s military speech

Over on r/TheScoop, Reddit users didn’t hold back after watching Trump’s full speech in Quantico. Many questioned the relevance of his remarks, especially the extended tangent on stairs and submarines.

One user wrote, “I unfortunately forced myself to watch this whole thing.” They contrasted Trump’s speech with co-speaker Pete Hegseth’s, saying, “At least Hegseth had a proper speech, hit the points he intended to, and that’s it.”

Trump, on the other hand, “literally just didn’t shut the [expletive] up for an hour,” they said. “Talking about this, China and Russia not having the kind of submarines we do, how he’s a very ‘aesthetic’ person and says our ships aren’t very good looking. How tariff is just the most beautiful word.”

According to the same commenter, Trump even claimed that D.C. used to be more dangerous than Afghanistan—“what the [expletive] are you talking about Jesse”—and said he was the one who “fixed it.” They called it “just complete nonsense FOR AN HOUR.”

One user compared the entire event to something darker.

“We are now trapped in this man’s hellscape and we’ve only just entered the doorway,” they wrote. “He’s now trying to convince the military to go after his enemies, to kill them. This is what is waiting for us in the next room.”

