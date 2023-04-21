Dirty Delete: Republican obsessed with sexualizing kids allegedly had sex with an intern

Dirty Delete is a weekly column that goes deep into the social media history of politicians that runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Analysis

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) is leading the state’s charge against LGBTQ rights under the guise of protecting children.

He’s so fixated on this that other Republicans are reportedly creeped out.

On three separate occasions last year, he tweeted, “stop sick adults from sexualizing kids.” He liked the line “drag shows are no place for a child” so much he posted it four times.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old who spends his days posting about preserving the innocence of youth was reportedly accused of drinking alcohol and having sex with an intern who is under the age of 21. Slaton denies it.

This is a pretty interesting accusation against a man who has repeatedly lobbed the bigoted “groomer” slur against trans people and drag queens.

The allegation of cheating on his wife with a young intern led people to resurface Slaton’s 2015 tweet calling marriage a “sacred institution” that must be “honored.”

Slaton’s web presence is a hodgepodge of anti-LGBTQ content, gun worship, and screeds against abortion. He even proposed making abortion punishable by the death penalty.

Slaton retweets basically every toxic person on Twitter.

The former minister can be pretty toxic himself. Last year, he joked about the attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, “Has Paul Pelosi been checked for monkeypox? I don’t think his nudist friend was wearing any personal protective equipment.”

What sort of godly person would laugh at an octogenarian getting attacked with a hammer in his own home? Bryan Slaton, that’s who.

Slaton is extremely proud of his work as a youth pastor—so proud his campaign website includes a section of testimonials about his “passion for youth” and how well he “related” to his young flock.

Christians might also wonder why Slaton pals around online and IRL with a group the FBI describes as an extremist militia.

Slaton is active on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Dirtiest Delete

Slaton doesn’t have any deleted posts I could find, though it is rather interesting that his Twitter history shows that he had an account for four entire years without posting a single tweet.

If it turns out that Slaton did have sex with an intern, which is being investigated, he may want to think about deleting his many, many tweets about grooming kids.

