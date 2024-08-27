Conspiracy theorists blame Israel after raid on Andrew Tate

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Conspiracy theorists are insinuating that Jews are to blame after far-right influencer Andrew Tate had his home in Romania raided last week.



Tate, who was already indicted last year for allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal organization to exploit women, was met at his home by law enforcement yet again after new allegations related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of minors surfaced.



Although Tate has denied the allegations, the internet personality has recorded countless videos over the years discussing not only his affinity for 16-year-old girls, but how he uses women to make money by “pimping.”



Yet fans of Tate, many of whom are far-right conspiracy theorists, are jumping hurdles to defend him as usual. This time, the popular theory is that Tate was raided for criticizing Israel during a recent podcast.

Fans of Andrew Tate defend him with a conspiracy theory

Particularly, Tate supporters are pointing to a short clip in which Tate argues against Israel’s military actions in Palestine over the past year. Although the clip is rather mild and no different than criticisms made by countless other high-profile figures, Tate’s fans are convinced of a connection.



“They raided Andrew Tate again, just 3 days after he said this about Israel,” one user on X said. “People with massive influence and reach like him are exposing all the Zionist deceitful lies, tearing down the fake history and reality they created over the past 80 years. Zionists are terrified of him.”



Some were more specific in blaming not just Israel but Jews as a whole.



“Is it because Andrew Tate said that Jews run the world 2 days ago?” one user wrote above footage of the raid. “Free the Tate bros.”



The conspiracy theory quickly falls apart given the fact that law enforcement in Ukraine had already been investigating Tate for months––long before his most recent remarks.



Many also pushed back on the conspiracy theory by mocking pro-Tate users on social media.



“It’s clear Andrew Tate’s camp’s BS narrative for the new accusations is they’re being persecuted for their recent remarks about Jews,” one user on X said. “These new accusations have been investigated for over a year.”



Legitimate criticism of Israel has been used by many on the far-right to spread anti-Semitic propaganda. And with the multiple investigations into Tate speeding up, it’s likely that attempts to blame the Jews will only increase.

