Dad chewed out by “Phillies Karen” has a message for those trying to track her down

The father in the viral “Phillies Karen” story is asking social media sleuths to please chill out and leave the woman alone. After the unidentified Philies fan berated dad Drew Feltwell into handing over the baseball he’d given his son, people went into overdrive trying to hunt her down and get the ball back.

Featured Video

Feltwell, however, feels that the public hate targeting this woman has gone too far.

Phillies Karen: a viral ballpark moment turns sour

After clips of this woman screaming her way into a free home run baseball went viral, the internet quickly dubbed her a “Karen” and made her the villain of the week. In the footage, Feltwell came out victorious in the scramble to grab the ball and gave it to his son, who had a birthday coming up.

Advertisement

Make Her Famous: Full blown Karen claims the ball is hers, after a Dad finally gets a home run ball for his Phillies fan son on his birthday, and demands the ball be given to her! The dad, after the Karen went all out bitch mode, gave her the ball. Would you have done the same? pic.twitter.com/DklPMe3Mag — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) September 6, 2025

Just then, a white-haired woman approached and started yelling at the dad until he handed over the ball to de-escalate the situation. The crowd booed her, and she responded with a middle finger. Phillies staff later gifted the boy and his sister goodie bags and a signed bat by the player who hit the home run, Harrison Bader.

Internet sleuths falsely identified one Cheryl Richardson-Wagner as the Phillies Karen for less than a day, forcing her to post about it on Saturday.

“I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)… and I’m a Red Sox fan!” she wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

By Monday, Feltwell was talking to USA Today to ask everyone to please stop it.

“Please don’t do anything to that lady,’’ he said. “Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.’’

“I could say something like she got what she deserved, but I don’t know if she deserved that much.”

“She brought this on herself”

Indeed, social media is notorious for going overboard when it comes to turning someone’s bad day into a life-ruining moment. Richardson-Wagner isn’t the first person to be unjustly targeted, either. In 2020, New York Magazine published a list of people falsely identified as criminals, like the Boston Marathon bomber.

Advertisement

Folks have also been fired from their jobs after going viral online. The Coldplay couple is probably still the primary recent example that comes to mind.

The Savanah Bananas clowning on the Phillies Karen 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZjKFUaLN0Z — sandy (@3Sandy7_) September 8, 2025

On X, dragging the Phillies Karen is still trending into this week. Comedic “barnstorming” baseball team, the Savanna Bananas, even did a mock skit of the incident at one of their games.

While some understood and agreed with Faltwell’s plea to leave the Phillies Karen alone, most appear unwilling to give up their hate target just yet.

Advertisement

“NO WAY!! NO MERCY!” said @AldoZupp. “She brought this on herself! Actions have consequences!”

“Apologize for acting like a psychopath AND give the ball back. Then it stops.”

Advertisement

Others, like @Lakia_Holmes, relied on memes and gifs to say “no.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.