“Agonizing” burns: women are sharing disturbing side effects from Mitchum deodorant

Mitchum, a widely used deodorant brand, faced backlash this week after folks complained on social media that the anti-perspirant deodorant gave them painful burns and rashes. Women on TikTok shared stories of blistered armpits and angry red welts, with some saying the irritation required prescription creams.

Although many reported using the deodorant without issues before, they claimed recent batches caused sudden skin reactions. Images of sore, inflamed underarms spread rapidly online, pushing the company to issue a public apology.

What’s going on with Mitchum deodorant causing rashes?

Women have been complaining on TikTok about rashes and burns after using Mitchum-brand deodorant. TikToker Ellie (@ellierebecca_) recorded a video where she explained her discovery.

“I’ve been suffering really badly with marks underneath my arms, like chafing marks. And I thought that it was from running, and it isn’t from running. […] I highly recommend stopping using it because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, because it’s genuinely been agonising.” She also noted that she would stop using Mitchum products to be safe.

TikTok user @megsk.in shared her skin’s real-time reaction to the Mitchum Powder Fresh deodorant after exiting the shower, revealing how her armpits began to get irritated just ten minutes after applying the product.

And @marmite.12 showed both of her burned armpits in a video, overlaying text that read, “Mitchum deodorant what have you done to the recipe. As a loyal user for 7 years my armpits are on LITERAL FIRE and I have an infection now.”

Meanwhile, @courtney.sprott posted a TikTok video of herself throwing out four Mitchum deodorant bottles below the caption, “Used it for years and now im throwing it away my armpit was extremely sore and now its really dry.”

On Sep. 8, 2025, Mitchum posted a statement on Instagram, apologizing to affected customers. “We are sorry to those who were impacted and for the time it took to complete the investigation,” the brand said.

The company insisted the formula remained unchanged. Instead, it explained the issue stemmed from “a change in the manufacturing process of one of our raw materials [which] altered how the product interacts with the skin in some consumers.” Mitchum said it was going back to the original process and shared batch numbers linked to the problem, offering refunds.

Social media backlash spreads

Most of the outrage unfolded on TikTok, where users swapped stories and replacement deodorant brands. One person wrote, “It’s burned my armpits badly! I have been using it for a while but recently, it burned my armpits😭”

Another said, “Omg I’m also experiencing the dark armpits, what’s going on? I use the unscented one, I’m gonna stop using it but I’m so sad coz it’s the only deodorant I trusted 😭 the pain is really bad, I thought it was fungus or autoimmune”

A third user revealed, “My carry on bag got pulled aside during security check at a UK airport and the security guy explained mitchum deodorants always get flagged on their scanners cos they have harmful chemicals in 👀”

Dermatology experts note that certain fragrance ingredients, like acetylcedrene and vanillin, are known irritants. Studies have shown that deodorants are a leading cause of fragrance-related dermatitis, with irritant contact dermatitis often appearing immediately as stinging or burning. Allergic contact dermatitis, by contrast, develops later and creates itchy, inflamed skin.

@ellierebecca_ and Mitchum did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM and email, respectively.

