Rappers Latto and Ice Spice guested on Kai Cenat’s stream to squash their beef. However, the rappers’ newfound connection led them to ignore Cenat on his own stream.

Featured Video

Why did Ice Spice and Latto ignore Kai Cenat?

While fans previously suspected tension between Ice Spice and Latto, the pair recently collaborated on a new single, “Gyatt.” Clips of their promotional stream on Kai Cenat’s Mafiaton 3 quickly went viral, including the rappers twerking in front of the camera to their new song.

However, one awkward interaction caught the attention of fans.

Advertisement

In a video from the stream shared to X, Latto and Ice Spice discussed their favorite restaurants and their go-to orders. Cenat tried to jump in several times but was seemingly ignored by the two women.

The streamer stood behind the rappers, looking a bit dumbfounded, asking, “Am I muted?” They still did not acknowledge him.

He then began to talk to his chat separately, as the rappers refused to include him in the conversation.

Advertisement

Kai Cenat thought he was MUTED cause Ice Spice & Latto kept ignoring him and having their own conversation on Mafiathon 3 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/YZJYAI4vKA — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) September 5, 2025

What did viewers think of the moment?

Viewers shared split opinions on the conversation. Some said Kai’s constant interrupting with irrelevant questions instead of joining in their conversation led to him being ignored.

“Is it me, or does Kai not understand how a 3-way conversation works?” one X user commented.

Advertisement

“Am I the only one who thinks Kai doesn’t know how to handle a 3-way convo?” another asked.

“I don’t think Kai understands how a 3-way communication works,” a third added.

“Kai experiencing what it’s like being around two girl besties,” suggested a fan.

However, others called the rappers “rude” for ignoring Cenat on his own stream.

Advertisement

“When you realize they just wanted to get on your stream to promote their shit and they really don’t give af about you,” one suggested.

“Why did they do that to him? I felt bad for him,” another said.

“Both Ice and Latto are attention seekers fr,” a third added.

Advertisement

Some joked about the rappers ignoring Cenat.

“I feel like this is how all men should get treated, idk,” one posted.

“Love when it’s just the girls talking and we collectively pretend the men don’t exist,” another commented.

“Easily one of the funniest unplanned moments on stream this year,” another concludes.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.