McDonald’s worker shares what they do to customers’ ice cream cones when they are rude in drive-thru

If you don’t want actual ice in your ice cream, you better be nice.

That’s at least what one TikTok creator, who also works at McDonald’s, is warning.

TikToker @nnennaaaaa6’s video has over 100,000 views and 165 comments. “When a customer is rude and buys ice cream in the drive-thru and I make it,” the user wrote in an overlay text on the video.

In the clip, the cone is filled with ice cream. But before the McDonald’s famously tall swirl, the fast-food employee adds some ice chips. Then, they go back and put more ice cream on top.

Those in the comments were less than impressed.

One asked for the location of the restaurant.

“I feel [like] playing with somebody’s food is an automatic beat down,” another added.

Others, however, shared what they would do if they encountered a rude drive-thru customer.

“I woulda filled the bottom with ice and the rest with ice cream,” Bryan7lol said.

This isn’t the first video showing this kind of food handling @nnennaaaaa6 has posted, either. Most of her feed is behind-the-scenes videos of her workplace. You may remember when the creator showed how they make “fresh fries” by reheating old ones in the fryer, or how they make drinks look full by shaking them instead of actually using product.

“How do you still have a job,” one curious commenter asked on the ice cream video.

The Daily Dot reached out to both @nnennaaaaa6 and McDonald’s via email for comment.

