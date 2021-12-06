‘That’s literally fine’: Another McDonald’s worker shows what they do when a customer asks for ‘fresh fries’ in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows another McDonald’s worker demonstrating what they do when a customer asks for fresh fries.

@nnennaaaaa6 filmed and posted a video that has accumulated 1.5 million views and over 34,000 likes. The overlay text, which commenters went after with all haste, reads, “pov: it’s 9/11 & a customer asks for fresh fries.”

The worker scoops the fires and puts them back into the fryer to be warmed up. This action jives with numerous other videos in different McDonald’s locations that show workers doing the same thing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nnennaaaaa6/video/7035344095782587695?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893542180917790213

Regarding the “9/11” text, the worker wrote in her comments: “I meant 4/20.” The comments came hard and heavy, with the top comment saying, “No way someone can get confused with 4/20 and 9/11.” “Ain’t no way you got them two confused,” said another.

In a bit of extremely dark humor, a commenter wrote, “The day the arches fell.” Another wrote, “you had to be high writing that.”

For some commenters, the fries being put back into the fryer wasn’t a big deal, with one noting, “Homie that’s literally fine. I just want em hot.”

“As a customer who usually asks for fresh fries, that’s all I want you to do lol heat them up & makes them a little bit crispier.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker and McDonald’s for comment.

