Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A woman documenting her “scary and violating” stay at an Airbnb, a journalist getting roasted for revealing he spent $25,000 on DoorDash over the course of a year, why some Star Wars fans are mad about the character Ahsoka being called a Jedi, and why a fake 1980s horror movie has inspired its own fandom and controversy.

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column for you, and shares her pick for meme of the week.

P.S. — It’s Friday, which means its time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Hot Blog Summer” shirt to show off to all your friends.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman went viral after posting a series of videos about a terrifying experience that occurred in the Airbnb she had rented to celebrate her bachelorette party in San Rafael, California.

A journalist recently got flamed after revealing that he spent a whopping $25,000 on DoorDash over the course of one year.

🎬 FANDOM

Why some ‘Star Wars’ fans are mad about Ahsoka being called a Jedi

The new show describes Ahsoka Tano as a Jedi. But fans argue that her non-Jedi status is a crucial canon detail.

😱 INTERNET CULTURE

Why this fake 1980s horror movie is all over TikTok

Starting out as a hoax meme, ‘Zepotha’ quickly inspired its own fandom— and controversy.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Unrecorded

I’m trying to be less online. Here’s how it’s going

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ Dunkin’ is tossing its hat into the boozy beverage game with an array of spiked Iced Teas and Iced Coffees, a move that could either be brilliant or a disaster—but might already be a memeified hit.

🚘 A whopping 68% of people are afraid of self-driving cars. A popular podcast duo confirmed this fear while documenting their adventure of allegedly getting stuck in a self-driving car.

🦈 In May, Outback Steakhouse’s ‘Shark Week’-inspired signature cocktail stirred controversy after some on social media claimed the concept was copied from another restaurant.

🥗 It might seem like Olive Garden has been a fixture in suburban neighborhoods forever, but there was indeed a time in which the chain restaurant was a brand new phenomenon. That time was 1988, and a video from that era has resurfaced—allowing people today to freshly dunk on Olive Garden.

🍴 Many food service workers complain about being thrown into their jobs without proper training. In some cases, however, a worker’s lack of training is not due to their supervisor’s lack of trying, as shown in a now-viral video.

🍔 One McDonald’s worker is absolutely fed up with what she says are the fast food chain’s cheapskate policies.

💼 A number of people on Reddit’s r/antiwork subreddit balk at the idea of giving two weeks’ notice when quitting a job, with some compelling reasons.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

📅 Meme of the Week

A photo of Selena Gomez wrapped up in a blanket was quickly photoshopped into other settings.