‘Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy’: A candid Selena Gomez photo becomes a relatable meme

Selena Gomez is breaking the internet once again. The actress, singer, and businesswoman was captured in a candid photo this week. Wrapped in a large blanket and staring blankly into the distance, the candid moment is giving main character energy.
Dominic J West posted the original photo to his Instagram Stories, a close friend of the “Who Says” singer. Since then, social media is having fun creating memes around the random photo. Mostly on X, formerly known as Twitter.
And Gomez was, naturally, photoshopped into scenes from movies and TV shows.
Some accounts noted how impressive Gomez looked, and the want for something similar.
May we all reach such tranquility eventually.