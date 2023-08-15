‘Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy’: A candid Selena Gomez photo becomes a relatable meme

Selena Gomez is breaking the internet once again. The actress, singer, and businesswoman was captured in a candid photo this week. Wrapped in a large blanket and staring blankly into the distance, the candid moment is giving main character energy.

Me waking up first on the friend trip https://t.co/hOz0uXYV9M — Lucas P. Johnson (@LucasPJohn) August 14, 2023

Dominic J West posted the original photo to his Instagram Stories, a close friend of the “Who Says” singer. Since then, social media is having fun creating memes around the random photo. Mostly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

my mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain pic.twitter.com/dXwnblEoU3 — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 14, 2023

And Gomez was, naturally, photoshopped into scenes from movies and TV shows.

Some accounts noted how impressive Gomez looked, and the want for something similar.

This is all I want. To sit like a senora on a porch with Fresh filler, a nice 20 units of Botox to lift my brows. A lovely little bag. https://t.co/Xm2zOsLgUY — Nicó (@tejanico) August 14, 2023

May we all reach such tranquility eventually.