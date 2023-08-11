‘Last time I checked, that’s a courtesy’: Boss wants worker to give 4 weeks’ notice

A number of people on Reddit’s r/antiwork subreddit balk at the idea of giving two weeks’ notice when quitting a job, with some compelling reasons. You can only imagine what they said when someone revealed a job they were trying to quit required four weeks’ notice.

The tale came courtesy of redditor u/Frequent-Rhubarb-677, who shared their story on the platform, opening up a new conversation about giving notice.

“Gave my 2 weeks notice and my boss is referring to company handbook stating that my job position is ‘required’ to give 4 weeks notice,” the post begins. “Last time I checked, that’s a courtesy.”

“I think it’s so insane,” the writer added, “this outdated thought process giving 2 weeks.”

“Back in the day hiring someone in 2 weeks was possible,” the redditor went on to say. “Now you cant hire someone for a professional office position in 6 months. I think im just gonna tell them I’m leaving after 2 weeks, just to be nice. There’s no way I’m going 4 weeks.”

“The way I see it,” he concluded, “if they were gonna fire you, they don’t give 2 weeks notice, so why give them the same courtesy?”

The person went on to point out they’re not under contract, and that “I’m in an at-will employment state so any contract stating your need to work for x amount of time doesn’t mean your enslaved. You can leave any job/contract for any reason or anytime.” They also pointed out that the company handbook is not law.

Commenters concurred.

“If you don’t give 4 weeks, they can’t do anything,” one remarked. “You aren’t breaking a law, and even so, they’re in an at-will state.”

Another said, “A handbook is a guide for employees, which you’re planning on not being in 2 weeks. I’m sure there’s no contract that you’ve signed, stating that you will give a months notice. So what’s the worse that can happen? They fire you? Keep yourself gainfully employed for the next two weeks and then leave.”

Someone else suggested, “I won’t give you an extra 2 week notice. But I will be willing to come on as a consultant until you find a replacement. My fee will be x3 salary.”

A few people did point out that quitting without proper notice could affect how accrued PTO might be paid out.

But at least one person had a different brand of cautionary tale.

“I heard a similar story where the person accepted the 4 week notice, and the current employer used the additional time to make sure poor work references were given out to the new employer and the person ended up quitting and didn’t get hired at the new place.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the original poster via Reddit DM.