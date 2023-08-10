‘You should have said it’s not my way it’s subway’: Subway worker confronts ‘narcissist’ new hire

Many food service workers complain about being thrown into their jobs without proper training. In some cases, however, a worker’s lack of training is not due to their supervisor’s lack of trying, as shown in a now-viral video.

TikToker Hannah Quinn posted a video on Friday showcasing her exchange with a new Subway employee who she says refused to listen to her during his training. The video has received over 171,500 views in a little under a week.

The clip begins with Quinn telling an employee to go home, which she says another worker authorized. The employee—who Quinn describes as a “narcissist” in an on-screen caption—responds by saying he needs call or text confirmation of the order for him to leave before he does so.

During the ensuing back and forth, the new hire frequently interrupts Quinn as she tries to ask him why he will not listen to her.

“It’s about how you talk to me when I’m just trying to make sure we’re all doing what we need to be doing,” Quinn says. “I’ve never seen someone start a job and not be ready and willing to work and be offended when people tell them what to do.”

As the conversation comes to a close, the new employee continues to interrupt as Quinn reiterates that he is working on her shift and she knows what she is doing in her store.

In the comments section, several viewers shared their experiences working with people like Quinn’s colleague.

“Delt with the same thing at my last job,” one commenter wrote. “He had no idea what he was doing, not willing to learn at all.”

“I work with someone like this!!” a second said. “She even talks to the GM like this.”

“I had a kid act the exact same way when I was a manager at Subway,” another wrote. “Luckily, he was always ready to go home so we got along great.”

Other commenters criticized the worker’s behavior and suggested it may be a pattern that influences his career and other aspects of his life.

“If this dudes new and already like this, Its clear why hes working at SubWay and already fired,” one viewer wrote.

“His reactions says it all,” a second said. “He’s not listening he’s just waiting to talk next and interrupting. Fire him, it’s going to get worse.”

“Getting fired from subway week one should definitely be a reality check of how close u are to rock bottom,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Quinn via TikTok comment and Subway via email for further information.