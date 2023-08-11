‘If the register is over, they don’t add it to our paycheck’: McDonald’s worker says she was forced to pay $10 after drawer came up short at the end of her shift

One McDonald’s worker is absolutely fed up with what she says are the fast food chain’s cheapskate policies.

In a viral video that has over 33,000 views as of this evening, TikToker Kai (@kaisbubbletea) ranted about the noticeable cost-cutting changes the fast food chain has made that impact its employees.

@kaisbubbletea funniest part is when my manager types in google translate to tell me these things. I slept for 18 hours last night and i feel sm better lol. Im all moved in finally so new apt tour coming soon (it looks exactly like my old room lol) ♬ original sound – Kai

“I’m so close to f*cking quitting,” she began in her video. “So close.”

The McDonald’s employee went on to explain that the fast food eatery has put significant limits on the kinds of free food workers can have.

“I can’t have a frozen drink with my free meal anymore,” she continued. “That and you can’t get like a Frappuccino or anything.”

To make matters worse, she says the restaurant has also began to charge cashiers whenever their registers come up short at the end of a shift.

“So today, my register was off by $10, so that’s going to come out of my pay check.”

Kai pointed out that the policy was extremely unfair because bonuses are not added to paychecks whenever workers’ cash registers end up with more money at the end of the day. McDonald’s annual revenue for the past twelve months ending June 30, 2023. The chain made $24.194 billion, a 2.54% increase compared to last year.

“You don’t pay me shit already,” she continued. “It’s like barely minimum wage.”

In the comments section, TikTokers wondered if the practice of taking the amount a register is short from an employees paycheck is even legal.

“I saw a TikTok last week saying it’s illegal for your job to take money out of your paycheck if the register is off,” one user wrote.

“[You’re] so real for this and I don’t know if they can do that lol,” another commenter added.

“Girl I don’t think it’s legal for them to take it out ur pay like that,” another person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email for more information about their policies and Kai via TikTok comment.

According to an article on this topic from Illinois Legal Aid, it is illegal for employers to deduct pay from their employees or demand reimbursement for shortages.

Without your consent, an employer cannot deduct pay or demand reimbursement for shortages,” the website explained. “All extra deductions that are not specifically allowed require your written permission. This includes deductions for property damage, required uniforms, and cash advances. If the employer wants you to pay for anything out of your paycheck, you have to agree in writing. It cannot be taken out of your bank account.”

This is not the first time a Mickey D’s policies have come under fire. Back in July, one mother’s video went viral after she complained about the way the company handled her son’s register coming up short.