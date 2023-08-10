Dunkin’s new alcoholic iced drinks are already inspiring memes

Dunkin’ is tossing its hat into the boozy beverage game with an array of spiked Iced Teas and Iced Coffees, a move that could either be brilliant or a disaster—but might already be a memeified hit.

Chatter about Dunkin’ Spiked, which combines Dunkin’ beverages with alcohol, first emerged earlier this week. According to Vine Pair, Dunkin’ obtained Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau label approval in May (after a trademark was filed in January), and a website provides information about the drinks being offered in two mixed boxes. We also know the four flavors available for Iced Teas and Iced Coffees and the amount of alcohol in teach: The Iced Teas contain 5% ABV, while the Iced Coffees are sitting at 6% ABV.

But it took some time for images of the alcoholic beverages to start hitting Twitter.

Online, Dunkin’ is already the stuff of legend. It’s partly thanks to its synonymous association with Ben Affleck, who’s been photographed with Dunkin’ by paparazzi so often it’s a meme, but it’s just as much a testament to its Boston roots.

When you mix caffeine and alcohol, as the older version of Four Loko once did and Dunkin’ is attempting to do, it might be akin to opening Pandora’s Box. It might have been years since Four Loko stopped making caffeinated drinks, but people still remember.

Slowly but surely we are reinventing Four Loko, it is our American destiny pic.twitter.com/ruCbOevkYu — Louise Matsakis (@lmatsakis) August 10, 2023

new england four loko https://t.co/uusGnoJOEc — Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) August 10, 2023

Some are already predicting some kind of disaster (or even supernatural) heading Boston’s way.

boston is gonna turn into mad max in like two weeks https://t.co/lwCtsF7Uzx — fancy waddle dee (@fivepoisonskid) August 10, 2023

I swear to god I just saw the roof of the Massachusetts State House split in half to shoot a golden beacon of light into the sky https://t.co/czaXN20Fp2 — Cant stop putting bionicle pieces in my mouth (@doulbedoink) August 10, 2023

6% alcohol for an iced coffee lmao RIP New England https://t.co/YZfaHABc4d — Deep Impact Crier (@deepimpactcrier) August 10, 2023

The city of Boston when these bad boys are released into the wild pic.twitter.com/k5IKsFRnNO https://t.co/7oS457Mr0R — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 10, 2023

“This much concentrated essence of Boston in a single can is cultural warfare,” Matt Ufford wrote. “It’s New England’s Trojan Horse to get us to sing Sweet Caroline with grown men named Mikey and I simply will not stand for it.”

Others offered other predictions as to what might happen and the kind of pandemonium might occur and bouts of public drunkenness might follow when people start drinking Dunkin’ Spiked.

Fistfights at rec soccer and little league games bout to go up 400% https://t.co/0z4OWoMiIe — only a crash deals in bandicoots (@hamsandcastle) August 10, 2023

Joe Biden continues to deliver for America https://t.co/ab5UZxJXyl — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 10, 2023

east coasters rocked off two of these when a child cuts in line to get a donut https://t.co/uSMtB5njZn pic.twitter.com/QbzsTA9qCO — 𝔫𝔦𝔤𝔤𝔞 𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔱𝔦𝔰 (@jetgreguar) August 10, 2023

But some questioned why Dunkin didn’t go for the pun.

(Climbing onto the roof of the city’s tallest skyscraper with the most powerful commercially available megaphone)



🗣️MORE LIKE DRUNKIN’ DONUTS https://t.co/NK83pGD6SD — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 10, 2023

Most other details aren’t yet available, such as where to purchase the drinks, how much they might cost, and when they’ll be released, although a Dunkin’ spokesperson indicates we’ll learn more in the near future.

“Dunkin’ is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers,” the spokesperson told Food & Wine. “While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin’s lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!”