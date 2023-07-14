We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A Texas Roadhouse worker getting revenge on a customer who didn’t leave a tip, how major tax prep companies shared personal information about taxpayers with Meta, how a viral video of a feud over a cat has become an online sensation, and the internet reacting to a star-studded dinner party hosted by actress Kristen Bell.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column, and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

Annnnd because it’s Friday, that means it’s time for our weekly news quiz. Scroll down to answer the question below, and if you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Hot Blog Summer” shirt.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A Texas Roadhouse server spotted a to-go box left behind by a customer who didn’t tip, and got some revenge.

The data shared with Meta included full names, phone numbers, approximate income, and more.

As “cat pervert” began trending on Twitter, users responded to the video, dubbing the man a “Kat Karen” and saying they understand why the cat would want to move.

The star-studded dinner included Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, and Shiri Appleby.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Is Threads cringe?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 A Red Robin customer is going viral for comparing prices of the cheapest burgers on the menu to last year. The change, he said, was “completely insane.”

🏠 How would you feel if you were charged $150 for an “approval fee” when signing an apartment lease?

🐔 A Superstore shopper says she bought “expired” chicken after a sticker blocked the original best-by date.

👮 According to one TikToker, cops are notorious for not leaving tips for their servers.

⏱️ Sometimes, just one dawdling customer in a retail establishment can be the one thing keeping employees from going home.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🥤 Apparently being part of Panera’s Sip Club is the “greatest life hack.”

🧾 There’s a part of the checkout process that Walmart customers know well—showing your receipt to an employee as you exit. This is not a policy without controversy.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

📅 Meme of the Week

“Stop copying my dolce vita lifestyle” just become the new catchphrase of the summer.

