‘Finally unity’: Pro-Palestine student protesters and Trump supporters unite to chant ‘F*** Joe Biden’

Supporters of former President Donald Trump found common ground with pro-Palestine protesters at the University of Alabama on Wednesday when the two groups broke out into a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden.”

A viral video shows how individuals from the two sides—some holding Palestinian flags and “Ceasefire Now” signs and others waving pro-Trump signs and American and Israeli flags—voiced their shared opposition to President Joe Biden.

“Fuck Joe Biden,” protesters from both sides chanted.

Both sides now chanting “F***” Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/Jbt7TU1b9b — Maven Navarro (@MavenNavarro1) May 1, 2024

The protest came as part of the wave of pro-Palestine demonstrations that have gripped college campuses across the country amid Israel’s war in Gaza, in which more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The video stoked outrage among some supporters of Biden online.

“rarely do you see the horseshoe made so visible,” quipped someone.

“When you’re so pro Palestinian that you’ll vote for the guy promising a Muslim ban,” wrote one person, referencing Trump’s executive order targeting travel from a range of Muslim-majority countries.

Trump, for his part, has taken a strong pro-Israel stance.

On Sunday, Trump called for Israel to finish the war and “clean out the cancer” that is Hamas. And he boasted about his administration moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—a move that outraged many Palestinians at the time—and has claimed that any Jew who vote for Biden “does not love Israel and, frankly, should be spoken to.”

But others found the unlikely consensus among the demonstrators to be entertaining, and took sarcastic cracks at Biden’s ability to unite the country.

“He did say he’d unite the country,” quipped one user.

“This is his greatest accomplishment as president,” joked someone else.

Concluded one person: “Finally unity.”

“It’s kinda touching in its own way to see people come together,” wrote another person.

It’s kinda touching in its own way to see people come together https://t.co/sYLSjFZOmL — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 1, 2024

According to a recent poll from CNN, Biden’s approval rating on how his administration has handled the war in Gaza stands at an overwhelming 71% disapproval, including an 81% disapproval mark among those younger than 35.

Opposition among young progressives over Biden’s policies toward Israel drew a significant symbolic protest in the presidential primary—where Biden is running virtually uncontested—to write-in “Ceasefire” or elect to be uncommitted instead of voting for Biden.

Across the state primaries where this option was permitted and reported, more than 500,000 people participated in choosing no candidate as opposed to choosing Biden.

