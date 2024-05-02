‘Throw ’em a Rager’: GoFundMe for UNC frat boys who protected American flag during pro-Palestine protest breaks $400k

Members of a fraternity at UNC Chapel Hill are about to have a party of a lifetime. After pro-Palestine student protesters on the campus replaced an American flag with a Palestinian flag, members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and other fraternities stepped in to prevent the American flag from touching the ground and being damaged.

Images and videos of the boys holding up the flag went viral on social media, prompting many conservatives to praise their actions as those of “true patriots.”

Students at UNC Chapel Hill protect the American Flag from pro-Hamas anti-American protesters who reportedly attempted to remove it. pic.twitter.com/oBDO9CjWLu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2024

But they’ve received more than just words of commendation for their actions—they’ve received a large chunk of money, too.

A GoFundMe set up to throw the boys a “rager” has raised more than $418,000 in the two days since it was established.

“Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators,” reads the fundraiser’s description, referencing the eruption of pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the country.

“But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes,” the description continues. “Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles.”

It added that the boys “deserve the best”—”a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.”

According to GoFundMe, more than 12,000 donations have been received—with one of the top donations, $10,000, coming from billionaire Bill Ackman, who was one of the most vocal critics leading up to the ouster of Harvard University President Claudine Gay as the school grappled with its response to antisemitism on campus.

The fundraiser has drawn praise from conservatives online, who agree that the fraternity members deserve to be rewarded for their actions.

“I for one, can’t think of a better use for your money at the moment,” commented one X user.

“America needed this,” wrote columnist Karol Markowicz.

“The UNC frat guys are up to $400K on the GoFundMe!” noted a different columnist. “That’s a hell of a rager! I wanna come!”

Joked someone else: “How can I get an invite to this rager?”

