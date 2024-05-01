‘Smash the likes’: Michael Cohen vows to continue using TikTok live to discuss Trump trial despite interference concerns

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer who is set to testify against Trump in his New York trial, has been going live on TikTok nightly to discuss the case and his upcoming testimony. Yet after criticism that his livestream might interfere with his testimony, Cohen went live last night once again to respond.

“This show made the news,” Cohen said last night after his TikTok livestream was covered by ABC News.

Cohen said he saw MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing report on his TikTok live and how—after saying he would cease discussing Trump and the trial on it—he continued to bash Trump and his supporters. Cohen called Jansing’s reporting “fucking ridiculous.”

“You’re not allowed to do this. I’m not allowed to do that. You can’t do this. You can’t do that,” Cohen said. “And I’m like, seriously? I’m not the defendant in this case.”

Cohen is right: He’s not the defendant in Trump’s hush money case. He is considered one of the prosecution’s star witnesses. During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, adult film star Stormy Daniels alleged that Cohen paid her $130,000 to stay quiet about her sexual encounter with Trump. Cohen said Trump paid him back and then falsified his business records to cover up the transaction.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, Cohen said he would “cease commenting on Trump and this matter” even though he isn’t the defendant in the case nor is he the subject of Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order. Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for his Truth Social posts concerning the trial.

Discussing one’s testimony with fellow witnesses or the public before a trial is over is not best practice. But on his TikTok live last night, Cohen said he’s “allowed to do whatever the fuck” he wants.

“It gives me an opportunity to vent and I have a problem sleeping,” Cohen said of his nighttime livestreams. “I’m a terrible sleeper. I don’t sleep more than a few hours a night. So here I am.”

He also bashed Trump supporters, said they have hardly any teeth, and pushed for a “blue wave” in the 2024 general elections—all in defense of his livestream.

“I’m not talking about the MAGA morons. They know who they are. They’re the ones that get the discount at the dentist because they only have to clean three teeth,” Cohen said. “We build a community here. And what’s the purpose of the community? To ensure that the 2024 election is a massive blue wave. So do me a favor: smash those blue hearts, smash the likes.”

Whether Cohen’s remarks on TikTok will have any effect on the trial or his testimony remains to be seen. Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to the case.

