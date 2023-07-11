Kristen Bell

‘Weirdest crossover ever’: The internet reacts to Kristen Bell’s dinner party

The star-studded dinner included Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, and Shiri Appleby.

Last weekend, The Good Place actress Kristen Bell posted to Instagram about her trip to Idaho. Captioned “Idaho, chapter 1,” the collage included pictures of some scenery, her family, and a very random star-studded dinner.

In a table setup reminiscent of the 2019 horror film Midsommar‘s Swedish feast, Bell’s dinner seating arrangement got even more quirky as you went down the line.

“JAKE TAPPER? OLIVIA MUNN? SHIRI APPLEBY??!,” @coledelbyck added in their Twitter thread of the photo.

Guests included comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn. Additionally, Friends‘ cast Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox were in attendance. Actors Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, Shiri Appleby, and Johnny McDaid were spotted. Lastly, YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Robert, and CNN’s Jake Tapper can be seen.

The dinner took place at Jimmy Kimmel’s South Fork Lodge in Sweet Valley, Idaho. You catch a glimpse of Kimmel and also Jimmy Fallon strangely. Both the late-night TV hosts and their wives are shown at the far end of the table.

“The white in this photo is blinding me,” @notcapnamerica noted in this tweet.

To be fair, there seems to be one person of color in the photo.

*First Published: Jul 11, 2023, 2:01 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

