‘Weirdest crossover ever’: The internet reacts to Kristen Bell’s dinner party

Last weekend, The Good Place actress Kristen Bell posted to Instagram about her trip to Idaho. Captioned “Idaho, chapter 1,” the collage included pictures of some scenery, her family, and a very random star-studded dinner.

this photo from kristen bell’s dinner party gets increasingly WTF as you go down the table pic.twitter.com/eoG73TS3FI — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) July 7, 2023

In a table setup reminiscent of the 2019 horror film Midsommar‘s Swedish feast, Bell’s dinner seating arrangement got even more quirky as you went down the line.

“JAKE TAPPER? OLIVIA MUNN? SHIRI APPLEBY??!,” @coledelbyck added in their Twitter thread of the photo.

if i was there and they sat me at the john mulaney/jimmy fallon/olivia munn side instead of the jennifer aniston/courteney cox/jason bateman side i would be soooo mad https://t.co/HoYHpry2Kr — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) July 7, 2023

Guests included comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn. Additionally, Friends‘ cast Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox were in attendance. Actors Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, Shiri Appleby, and Johnny McDaid were spotted. Lastly, YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Robert, and CNN’s Jake Tapper can be seen.

The dinner took place at Jimmy Kimmel’s South Fork Lodge in Sweet Valley, Idaho. You catch a glimpse of Kimmel and also Jimmy Fallon strangely. Both the late-night TV hosts and their wives are shown at the far end of the table.

“The white in this photo is blinding me,” @notcapnamerica noted in this tweet.

The white in this photo is blinding me. https://t.co/6czRWdYi6g — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 8, 2023

To be fair, there seems to be one person of color in the photo.