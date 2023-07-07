‘$10 freaking bucks a month and you get unlimited drinks’: Customer says becoming part of Panera’s Sip Club has been his ‘greatest life hack’

Beverage hive, rise up. This TikTok video purports to contain the secret to full-time sipping and it has to do with Panera Bread’s Unlimited Sip Club.

Creator Sod Akhtar (@sodakhtar) recently sang the praises of Panera’s subscription program, in a video that has almost 27,000 likes and 304,000 views.

In the video, the creator walks down the street, as he sips his coffee and speaks to the camera.

“My greatest life hack in New York about living here for a year now … is being a part of the Panera Sip Club” For $10 a month, he said, customers can get one drink per hour at the cafe chain.

“I literally go out of my way to this Panera to just keep getting free drinks,” the creator says, ending the video with, “Some of y’all aren’t part of the Sip Club, and it shows.”

The TikToker cheekily called the hack a “BIG STEP for financial freedom” in the video’s caption.

A number of viewers seconded the creator’s recommendation, adding their own tips as well.

One comment read, “I agree stock up on green tea and cold brews and stock up. I always order them with no ice and keep in [the] fridge.”

Another person suggested, “Try to cancel and they offer a lower amount!”

But some weren’t as impressed by Panera’s Sip Club.

“They [need to] include premium drinks like smoothies in there,” a viewer pointed out.

One person claimed, “I’ve never paid for Panera drinks if you just take them they don’t care,” and another echoed, “Panera drinks r free iykyk.”

“Dorks like you single-handedly keeping Panera afloat,” wrote someone else, also making fun of the TikToker’s decision to pay for the Panera Sip Club subscription instead of simply stealing drinks.

We checked out Panera Bread’s website. A monthly subscription costs $11.99, but the yearly package of $119.99 works out to the TikToker’s $10 a month. However, Akhtar erroneously claims that the subscription entitles customers to a free drink every hour.

According to Panera, Sip Club members can only redeem a new drink every two hours, although you can get free refills for that drink in the meantime. Cold brew, espresso drinks, and “other beverages” are not included in the subscription. You also need to be a member of the MyPanera program to sign up.

And if you thought the TikToker’s “24 drinks in one day” sounded impossible, there are two Panera locations at New York’s Bellevue Hospital at 462 First Ave. that can make that dream come true. The cafe near the emergency room entrance is open 24/7, and the one near the First Avenue entrance is open 24 hours on the weekend, according to the chain’s website.

But, a word to the wise: if you use your Unlimited Sip Club membership to get endless Charged Lemonade, know that the drink has caffeine in it, as one TikTok creator recently learned the hard way.

The Daily Dot reached out to Akhtar and Panera Bread via email.