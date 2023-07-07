‘And they expect a discount on top of that’: Server says cops don’t tip well. Viewers agree. Why is that?

According to one TikToker, cops are notorious for not leaving tips for their servers.

In a viral video that received 1.9 million views, user Aldi USA (@aldimarketofficial) argued that members of law enforcement are not particularly generous when it comes to tips.

“Say what you will about cops,” the TikToker said, standing in the coffee shop where she works. “Whenever they come in here, no matter how much of their shift they spend in here, no matter how much they order, I can rely on them. I can rely that they will never, ever tip.”

The 15-second clip resonated with a number of viewers, and they shared their thoughts in the comments.

Many pointed out that on top of not leaving tips, cops are notorious for asking for other special considerations.

“And they expect a discount on top of that,” one user commented.

“Never tip, always ask for a discount, and give attitude,” another added.

“When I had 4 cops come into my brunch restaurant my manager gave them a discount and they tipped $2 for FOUR PEOPLE WITH A DISCOUNT,” shared someone.

Others compared cops to other first responders and workers.

“When I was a server at Denny’s we had a group of cops and a group of EMTs as regulars and the cops never tipped but the EMTs always did,” one person claimed.

Another echoed, “To this day I’m confused by how no EMTs have ever asked me for a discount but every cop has and guess which one tips.”

One person claimed that the police they served were even worse than the usual stingy tippers, writing, “I served overnight at a 24/7 diner and they would dine and dash!”

One TikToker sarcastically answered the question of why officers are stingy about tips: “ThEyRe AlReAdY TiPpInG bY kEePiNg YoU sAfE.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Aldi USA for further comment.