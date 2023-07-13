Kourtney Kardashian accuses her sister Kim of stealing her ‘dolce vita lifestyle’—spawning many memes

After Kourtney and Kim Kardashian finally talked about their Dolce & Gabbana feud in last week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, “Deeper Than Dolce,” viewers couldn’t help but meme the conversation. More specifically, the moment in which Kourtney accuses Kim of trying to steal her “dolce vita lifestyle” spawned thousands of memes mocking the eldest Kardashian sister.

For those blissfully unaware of this feud or who don’t keep up with the Kardashians’ lives, Kourtney Kardashian married blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last year. Their third ceremony (following an official wedding in Santa Barbara) took place in Portofino, Italy, and Kourtney wore a dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Later in 2022, Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week, serving as creative director for the brand’s show. Kourtney believed that the Dolce & Gabbana show’s aesthetic was too similar to that of her wedding.

At one point early on in the episode, Kourtney says, “It’s the life that I live…living la dolce vita.”

Kim mocked her sister in the confessionals. She commented on the fact that Kourtney got married in Italy after Kim did, and she used the same wedding performer. “You stole my f*cking wedding country and my wedding performer…but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle. ‘Kay.”

the levels of insanity lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/XPis3FRyBg — 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬 (@barbzforbernie) July 6, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, “If Dolce & Gabbana asks you to creative direct their Milan Fashion

Week runway show, you say yes. PERIOD. I’m not asking anyone for ‘permission’. Kourtney, they wouldn’t have even designed your dress if you weren’t Kim’s Sister. It’s all facts.”

“‘but im copying her dolce vita lifestyle….’ im so glad the Kardashians finally tapped in and gave us the ridiculous calabasas Succession that we’ve all wanted,” Twitter user @way2kunt wrote.

One Twitter user wrote, “can’t stop saying ‘…but i’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle?’ i think it’s one of the funniest things anyone has ever said on television.” Another Twitter user wrote, “this video is the worst thing to ever happen to me i’ve been saying ‘but im copying her dolce vita lifestyle?’ at the end of all my sentences.”

“Beginning to realize multiple people have stolen my Dolce Vita lifestyle,” Twitter user @pdsullivan18 wrote.

can’t stop saying “…but i’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle?” i think it’s one of the funniest things anyone has ever said on television pic.twitter.com/O7RzYH5vJK — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) July 8, 2023

Twitter users have poked fun at the ridiculous situation by using it as a reaction reply, claiming others are stealing their dolce vita lifestyle. One Twitter user reacted to a photo of Robin Williams in a cheerleading outfit saying, “he’s stealing my dolce vita lifestyle.”

he’s stealing my dolce vita lifestyle https://t.co/hLruslLo9O — tummy ache survivor 🏳️ (@fergmiststan) July 11, 2023

Kerry Washington posted a tweet of her at a D&G event with the caption “my dolce era” and a Twitter user hilariously reacted to the tweet with an image of Kourtney Kardashian in a nod to the meme.

While it seems like the sisters have buried the hatchet, this argument has spawned another iconic Kardashians meme. And for that, we are thankful.