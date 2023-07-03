We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories to kick off the week are about: A McDonald’s customer getting a “completely raw” burger, how “Barbenheimer” is the cinematic meme of the summer, an absurd list of rules an Airbnb guest got from a host, and the gross way men are playing with their food on TikTok.

After that, we’ve got a “Your Password Sucks” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

⚡ Today’s top stories

How would you react if you got an undercooked burger from the fast food chain?

👠 MEMES

Barbenheimer is the cinematic meme of the summer

You wouldn’t expect two of the summer’s most anticipated movies—Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer—would go together in any way, shape, or form.

An Airbnb guest went viral after sharing the absurd amount of rules that their host left behind.

Yay! Men have learned to cook. But no, we don’t need to see them do it in a sexual way.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Today, web_crawlr reader Mary T. asks: “If I search for something I get inundated with ‘ads’ for that subject… How can I search without be bombarded with junk?”

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥣 A video went viral after a mother said her son was admitted into the burn ICU unit after suffering second-degree burns from dropping a Cup Noodles soup cup in his lap.

🛒 If you’ve ever ordered groceries via Instacart, you may have fallen victim to perplexingly poor substitutions or gross misinterpretations of some of the items in your order.

🍿 A slovenly couple went to the movies, had themselves a picnic which included a loaf of bread and a slab of ham—and then left it behind even before the end credits rolled.

🛎️ Book your next stay with these three alternatives that will treat you better than Airbnb.*

🥃 A customer at a liquor store discovered just how anxiety-inducing it can be to try to purchase booze after his service request was blasted loudly for the whole store to hear.

☕ Chivalry isn’t dead. It’s just working at the local coffee shop.

🥯 People online are defending Starbucks employees after a customer complained that her bagel from the coffee chain didn’t come buttered.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled?

A user’s clip on TikTok went viral after he claimed he lost part of his pinky when a dog attacked him on the job as an Amazon delivery driver.

In a video with over 3 million views, TikTok user Rjay (@og_rjay) shows the incident in which he says the injury was sustained.

As he explains in a later video, he had left his car to make a delivery when he saw a dog loose in the driveway. Backing away, another dog began chasing after him.

🎶 Now Playing: “Hot Razor” by $uicideboy$ 🎶