‘Why would you litter all this uneaten food?’: Man finds loaf of bread, ham, hot sauce left behind in movie theater

A slovenly couple went to the movies, had themselves a picnic which included a loaf of bread and a slab of ham—and then left it behind even before the end credits rolled.

Evidence of the abandoned meal came via TikTok, with Toronto-based creator Marissa Roberto (@mrob29) noting, “My Kitchener friend sent this to me,” referring to an Ontario town about 60 miles west of Toronto. “One of the wildest munchie cases ive ever seen lol. Why would you litter all this uneaten food?”

In the video, a male voice narrates the carnage left behind at a movie theater. “These two people came in the middle of a movie,” he observes.

“Left before the movie ended,” he continues. “They got—that’s a loaf of bread and ham.”

The video was posted two days ago and has received more than 435,000 views since.

@mrob29 My Kitchener friend sent this to me. One of the wildest munchie cases ive ever seen lol. Why would you litter all this uneaten food? ♬ original sound – Marissa Roberto

Then, grabbing what appears to be a bottle of Frank’s RedHot Buffalo ‘n’ Ranch Thick Sauce from a cup holder, he exclaims, “What is this?” to close out the video.

Commenters had a few different tiers of judgment for the unknown couple.

“I approve of the picnic,” one remarked. “However, not in the barnyard way they left a mess.”

The creator agreed with that assessment.

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep for months if I ever left a mess like this somewhere,” another observed.

“I was not prepared for the ham,” someone else confessed. “That got me.”

Several commenters theorized that the couple was high—which is certainly plausible. But others were concerned that the couple, impaired or not, was leaving behind perfectly good and somewhat costly food.

“So they saved money by bringing in their own food, then wasted money by leaving it behind,” one tutted.

Another quipped, “Leaving all that food in this economy.”

Someone else pointed out that the savings of bringing your own food to a movie was offset by leaving it behind, asking, “They left as much money as they could have spent?”

For one, though, the Frank’s detail was character-defining.

“The red hot sauce tells me all i need to know,” that person said.

