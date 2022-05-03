What are the best Airbnb alternatives for your next vacation?

Airbnb has become such a household name when it comes to finding vacation rentals that it’s easy to forget there are plenty of other platforms that can help you find the right homestay for your budget. If you’re frustrated with some of Airbnb’s practices or you want to try something new, it might be time to check out a different platform.

VRBO, Sonder, and Getaway House are three of our favorite Airbnb alternatives. Whether you want to save money on your next vacation or you’re ready to splurge, here are some of the best accommodation options from each of these providers.

We’ve picked out some of the best Airbnb alternatives at every price point, from under $100 per night to under $500. Ready to find your new favorite home away from home?

Best Airbnb alternatives under $100 per night

See Nashville on a budget: LC SoBro

Sonder differs from Airbnb in that you’re not staying in somebody else’s home. Instead, you have access to an apartment that has all the amenities you’d associate with a hotel stay, except without the formalities – you can enjoy a contactless check-in.

If you want to see music city on a budget, then look no further than Sonder’s LC SoBro building. Members pay $72 to $82 a night for a studio apartment that comes with in-unit laundry, a fully stocked kitchen, and access to a fitness room. Plus, it’s in a great location for exploring the city. SoBro – or, south of Broadway – is home to plenty of bars, restaurants, and music venues. Downtown is only a few minutes north.

Experience the Adirondacks for under $100: Cottage Schroon Lake

VRBO, or Vacation Rentals By Owner, is similar to Airbnb in that it connects travelers with homeowners who want to rent out their vacation properties.

This cozy cabin in the Adirondack region has a 4.2-star rating from past visitors and rents for an average of $97 per night. It’s the perfect destination for those who want to escape into nature and unplug for a bit. The cabin is surrounded by meadows and forests and can sleep up to five people. You’ll also have access to a private dock with a canoe and rowboat that you can use on Paradox Lake. This spot is known for good fishing, so bring your poles!

Get off the grid: Willow River Outpost

Getaway House specializes in cozy cabin retreats – and making them more accessible. Getaway House properties are all located within a two-hour radius from major cities, to make your travel experience that much easier. The Willow River outpost is just 90 minutes from Minneapolis.

A one-bedroom cabin starts at rates as low as $99 per night. Your cabin will be small and cozy – but that’s the point! Outside, you’ll get to enjoy a fire pit with a grill grate. If you don’t want to have your meals over a campfire, your cabin also has a kitchen.

Best Airbnb alternatives under $250 per night

A Beverly Hills suite for the best price: Beverly Terrace

This boutique hotel is like something out of a movie – but at $186 to $209 per night, Sonder isn’t making you pay movie-star prices. You can enjoy the space’s lush, garden courtyard, or rooftop terrace looking over the Hollywood Hills. You’ll also be close to some of the city’s most famous locations, like Rodeo Drive, Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, and Melrose Place.

An affordable stay in Key West: Pineapple Cottage

This “Pineapple Cottage” is available on VRBO for an average of $121 per night and has a 4.8-star rating. If you want to experience the relaxed, island-living lifestyle beloved by locals of Key West, then this is the cottage for you. It’s located only a stroll away from dining and nightlife, and, most importantly, Ft. Zachary beach. The cottage itself was recently updated. Enjoy the porch – and the heated pool!

A cabin getaway for the whole family: Dale Hollow Outpost

Need a break from the hustle and bustle of music city? Getaway House’s Dale Hollow Outpost is just a one-hour and fifty-minute drive from Nashville. The outpost is near Tennessee’s historic town of Celina, and there’s no shortage of scenic spots to explore.

The two-bed cabin makes this an excellent trip for the whole family; a chance to unwind and spend quality time together out in nature. While it’s possible to find rates starting at $99, particularly in the off-season, rates tend to hover between $119 and $149 per night for a two-bedroom cabin.

Best Airbnb alternatives under $500 per night

Enjoy the elegance of Covent Garden: King Street

Ranging from $398 to $497 per night, Sonder’s King Street apartments are pure London elegance: embellished windows, a Georgian exterior, and chic interiors. What’s not to love? The location is simply superb, too. The Sonder apartments are right near Covent Garden. The Royal Opera, the British Museum, and the National Gallery are all nearby, too.

When you’re done exploring, you can visit the artisan garden store and cafe that’s right beneath your apartment! The kitchen comes fully stocked, though you may not need it – there are plenty of delicious spots to grab a bite in this neighborhood.

Delight in wine country: Sonoma County Cottage

It’s easy to see why this cottage earned its 5-star rating on VRBO: You can enjoy its private hot tub, an outdoor patio, and the hosts have even included bikes for you to use during your stay. Located on a picturesque 2-acre property, the cottage rents for an average of $433 per night. Over fifty wineries are only a short drive away. It’s the perfect destination for your next romantic getaway.

Unwind in the Catskills: Western Catskills Outpost

If you live in Manhattan, you know how important an upstate getaway can be. One of Getaway House’s best outposts for New Yorkers is its Western Catskills Outpost. Located in Roscoe, NY, the cabins have breathtaking mountain views and there are many nearby trails for you to climb.

Whether you crave a solo trip or a romantic getaway, this is an ideal spot for you to unwind and reconnect. While you can find rates for $199, especially if you book midweek, weekend rates fluctuate between $299 and $329.

