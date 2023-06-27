‘Now you don’t have to work a day in your life’: McDonald’s customer claims they received a ‘completely raw’ burger

A McDonald’s customer went viral on TikTok after apparently receiving an undercooked burger from the fast food chain.

Kenya (@k.en.y.a1) uploaded the five-second clip, where she laughed and danced after realizing that she received a “completely raw” burger. Her happiness came as she joked that she was going to take legal action against McDonald’s.

“When your burger comes out completely raw, so now you don’t have to work a day in your life,” Kenya wrote via text overlay. As she danced, a popular TikTok sound from Druski played in the background. “Hehehe, got ‘em, we f*cking got ‘em,” it said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kenya via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s by email. As of Tuesday morning, Kenya’s video had over 398,300 views, with a number of viewers joking that the content creator should be rewarded millions.

“That’s a million dollar burger,” one user said.

“You win,” another wrote.

However, some commenters noted that McDonald’s doesn’t always reimburse customers who receive undercooked food.

“This happened to me a couple years ago when I was pregnant. All they did was give me two coupons for free meals,” one person shared.

“I got a raw chicken nugget and they said ‘okay?’” another said.

A McDonald’s employee who saw Kenya’s video said that instances like these are fairly common. But they said that affected people don’t usually get reimbursed. “This happens daily and all we do is remake it but hope you get some money bruh,” they said.

And according to online reports, it also doesn’t appear that Kenya would have grounds for lawsuit unless she was hospitalized or incurred damages as a result of eating the raw meat.

A Lawyers.com article backs up this claim: “You only really have a case for being served a ‘raw burger’ if you got sick or sustained severe mental distress,” it reads. “If you were only served the raw burger, but did not eat it and noticed it right away and complained, you do not have a claim that is worth any money. If you did eat it and got sick you probably do have a claim.”