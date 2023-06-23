‘I hope he’s embarrassed’: Boyfriend wouldn’t pay for girlfriend’s coffee. So the barista gave it to her for free

Chivalry isn’t dead. It’s just working at the local coffee shop.

TikToker Lauren (@lauren.payno) posted a video earlier this month about a barista who had her back after her boyfriend wouldn’t pay for her coffee. The video has garnered nearly 137,000 views and over 25,000 likes.

In the clip, Lauren lip-syncs to the line “You don’t know how nice that is” from Taylor Swift’s “Begin Again.”

She explains what was so nice in on-screen text that reads: “When the barista overheard my bf telling me I have to pay for my own coffee, so she gave me free coffee.”

Viewers in the comments section were at odds. Many couldn’t believe Lauren’s boyfriend.

“Babe break up never let a man disrespect you because you are too pretty for that,” one commenter wrote.

“Over a $5 coffee is crazy i hope he’s embarrassed,” a second said.

“I’m sorry for a coffee??? does he make you split the bill at dinner too ?! You deserve better,” another added.

Some people thought a refusal to pick up a coffee tab was grounds to break up. Commenters wrote things like, “do u mean ex bf,” “leave him for her,” and “don’t let your boyfriend stop you from finding your wife.”

Others didn’t understand the problem with buying one’s own coffee.

“I mean listen if he’s broke u gotta respect that,” one person commented.

“The entitlement in the comments is actually crazy,” a second remarked.

One viewer chimed in to ask, “r u unemployed.”

This is not the first time the topic of men not picking up the tab has gone viral and sparked debate on TikTok. One woman went viral after sharing that she ghosted a man who asked to split the check on their first date. Another TikToker blew up after saying her date asked her to split the bill, even though he claimed to make $100,000.

The Daily Dot contacted Lauren via TikTok comment for further information.