‘Sounds like they shouldn’t be renting out their house’: Airbnb host doesn’t let guests touch anything in house, plasters rules all over

An AirBnb guest went viral on TikTok after sharing the absurd amount of rules that their host left behind.

Becky Levin Navarro (@beckypearlatx) filmed the video, where she gave viewers a tour of her AirBnb rental. As of Thursday morning, her clip had over 993,000 views.

“Is there a cap on how many rules can be displayed at Airbnbs?” Navarro asked in the text overlay.

She doubled-down on her frustration in the accompanying caption, writing, “Y’all I don’t get it. We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me. It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules.”

Navarro then zoomed in on a glass display filled with wicker baskets. An accompanying note read: “Antique and fragile. Please do not attempt to open or pull on knobs.”

Next to one of the beds was a sign that said, “ABSOLUTELY NO JUMPING ON BEDS. ANY BREAKAGE OF BEDS WILL BE IMMEDIATELY PASSED TO RENTERS.”

Shelves with copper kitchenware had yet another sign: “These shelves owners use only.”

Of course, some signs seemed more reasonable. One, for instance, included instructions for how to use the microwave. Another gave guests cleaning instructions.

Still, viewers were quick to shame the Airbnb hosts. Many wondered whether they were in the wrong business.

“Sounds like they shouldn’t be renting out their house,” one user said.

“Maybe they meant to open a museum,” another quipped.

“If you are renting a house to strangers, it should not be this delicate,” a third person responded.

Others, meanwhile, questioned why someone would place any valued goods in an Airbnb.

“Why on earth would you have sentimental, priceless, rare, or fragile items in your short-term rental home?” one wondered.

“Sounds like this stuff should NOT BE IN AN AIRBNB!!!!” a second added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Navarro via TikTok comment and to AirBnb via email.